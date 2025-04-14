In a shocking turn of events, Chef Ben Robinson and Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher are joining Captain Jason Chambers for Below Deck Down Under Season 4.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under is still airing on Bravo.

However, the network gave fans some insight into the next season, which has Below Deck fans tongues wagging.

The Bravo Instagram account revealed the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which is filming now, will be charter guests on Season 4 of Below Deck Down Under.

However, the RHOSLC news wasn’t the biggest surprise for Below Deck Down Under fans.

It was the news that Daisy had left Below Deck Sailing Yacht and that Ben was returning to the franchise after years away.

They each teased their news gig once the announcement was made.

Chef Ben Robinson and Daisy Kelliher speak out after Below Deck Down Under Season 4 bombshell

Taking to Instagram, Ben shared the same photo of himself with Daisy, Captain Jason, Angie Katsanevas, and Mary Crosby that Bravo used to release the exciting news.

“Fresh as a Daisy and ready for this challenge! Wish me luck because I’ll probably need it. Cheers! #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck #BravoTV #Yachting #NeedAllTheLuckICanGet #Cheers #ChefBen,” was the caption on his photo.

Daisy also used the same picture to share her news, but she simply shared a googly-eyed emoji with the hashtags #bddu #belowdeck #belowdeckbravo #bdduseason4 #rhoslc #bravo #bravotv.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty also took to her Instagram Stories to make it clear she will be busy for a minute.

“So nobody annoy me for the next six weeks,” she wrote on her IG Story.

Daisy has fun with her Below Deck Down Under Season 4 reaction. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

The RHOSLC crossover and Below Deck Down Under shakeup had so many fans and familiar faces hitting the comments section of various IG posts with their reaction.

Kate Chastain, Andy Cohen and more react to Below Deck Down Under news

Ben’s good friend and former Below Deck sidekick, Kate Chastain, wasted no time sharing her two cents on the hot topic.

In an Instagram Story, Kate told Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind all the Below Deck shows, that she was ready to book a charter.

Kate’s had the best response to the Below Deck Down Under Season 4 bombshell. Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram



Andy Cohen is thrilled with the new Bravo crossover and wrote, “We have waited too long for this.”

Below Deck Med alums Joe Bradley and Elena Dubaich were also happy about the news. Elena even said what we all know is true. We will have to wait until next year to see this new Below Deck Down Under team.

Lucy Edmunds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht and current Below Deck Down Under star Brianna Duffield showed excitement for the news. RHOSLC star Whitney Rose got in on the action, too.

Pic credit: @bravotv/@daisykelliher87/Instagram

With The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City filming now, Below Deck Down Under will be featured on Season 6 when it debuts later this year.

Who’s excited for Below Deck Down Under Season 4?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.