Below Deck Down Under Season 3 drama was taken to a new level in the most recent episode.

The previous episode of Below Deck Down Under ended on a cliffhanger with Johnny Arvanitis losing his mind after seeing Alesia Harris in bed with Bosun Wihan Du Toit.

Captain Jason Chambers was woken up thanks to Johnny’s behavior and sent him to a hotel to cool off.

The next day, the captain was on a fact-finding mission, including making sure Alessia was fine.

It didn’t take long for Captain Jason to realize things had gone off the rails, but there was more to the story than Johnny freaking out.

Wihan once again crossed a line, proving that he wasn’t a great leader and was causing so much chaos with the crew.

Who got fired on Below Deck Down Under?

The crew’s days off began with a bang. First, Captain Jason called Johnny back to the yacht for a chat in the bridge.

Johnny took full responsibility for his actions. Despite the deckhand owning his behavior, Captain Jason couldn’t keep him around after what he did.

Captain Jason fired Johnny, who took his being let go in stride with class and owned his mistake.

johnny left the boat with such grace and accountability. i really respect it. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/UlpTpEORLe — alex mccord’s hives 🌸 (@holly4brav0) April 15, 2025

Then, it was time for Wihan to face the music for his behavior. The talk did not go as smoothly as it did with Johnny.

Wihan was confronted about his treatment of Deckhand Harry Van Vliet on the crew night out and his constant clashing with Chief Stew Lara Rigby.

The bosun began to argue with the captain, claiming he was not causing drama, but it was too late. Captain Jason had enough of Wihan being toxic and not taking accountability.

Wihan was given his walking papers, leaving the Katina crew down two members going into their day off.

Will the new Deckhand Nicolas Cattelan get fired?

If firing two crew members in one episode wasn’t enough, new Deckhand Nicolas Cattelan could also be on his way out. Nic and Bosun Nate Salmon joined the crew hours before picking up a charter.

Although Nate has several years of experience, Nic is green and knows it. That was proven on the first night of the charter when Nic took a tequila shot upon one guest’s request.

During a game of beer bong, a guest made a bet with Nic that if she made a shot, he would do a shot. The guest asked Stew Brianna Duffield for a tequila shot, only to turn around and give it to Nic.

Below Deck fans know that crew members drinking on charter is a big no-no. Bri informed Nic that Captain Jason runs a dry ship during the charter, leading him to realize his mistake.

Ooooh no. Nic! The first night and you already screwed up! #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/x1Xzd8KGaf — Kristina (@KLynnRN) April 15, 2025

Nic vowed to come clean with the captain. Based on a new sneak peek of the show, he does just that, leaving us wondering if Nic will be gone just as quickly as he arrived.

What do you think of Wihan and Johnny getting fired?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.