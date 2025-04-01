Below Deck Season 12 cast: Here’s the rumored returning and new crew members

Below Deck Season 12 is on the horizon, with fans anxiously waiting for the return of the OG yachting show.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck will hit Bravo airwaves once Below Deck Down Under Season 3 wraps up.

The upcoming season of Below Deck was filmed last spring in St. Martin.

Captain Kerry Titheradge is, of course, back at the helm after replacing Captain Lee Rosbach.

This will be Captain Kerry’s second season on the OG show and third in the Below Deck franchise.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The rumor mill has been buzzing about who will make up Captain Kerry’s Season 12 crew, with several new and returning crew members in the mix.

Who are the Below Deck alums returning for Season 12?

During the season’s filming, several leaks occurred, including a fan compiling video clips that gave Below Deck fans insight into which alums would return.

It should surprise no one that Fraser Olender will once again be in the chief stew role. Fraser has been chief stew for three seasons after debuting on Below Deck as a stew.

What will no doubt surprise fans is that Chef Anthony Iracane returns to the galley after Captin Kerry fired him during Season 11. There is no question that fired crew members returning is not the Below Deck norm.

The deck team has two familiar faces in the mix. Deckhands Kyle Stillie and Marie “Sunny” Marquis each return for their second stint on Below Deck.

Sunny was with Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby when Season 12 was filmed, so that will be interesting, especially since they have since broken up.

Here’s the rumored new crew members

The news about returning cast members has been floating around for a while, but Just Jared recently revealed the new yachties rumored to be joining the show.

According to the outlet, stews Barbara Kulaif, Solène Favreau, and Rainbeau will be with Fraser on the interior team. All three ladies follow each other and other crew members, including Captain Kerry, Fraser, and Sunny, on Instagram.

Damo Yorg and Jess Jardim Theron are set to round out the deck team. However, we don’t know who is in the bosun role.

Kyle could likely be given that nod with Sunny as lead deckhand since they have been on the show before. This is Below Deck, though; anything is possible, so we could be wrong about that.

The good news is that we will know for sure who is in what role on Below Deck Season 12. Bravo should be dropping a trailer and premiere date for the OG yachting show within a few weeks.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more Below Deck news.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.