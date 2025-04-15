Below Deck Down Under mid-season trailer teases new romances, new feuds, and more Captain Jason firings

The Below Deck Down Under mid-season trailer was a big hit, proving that the Season 3 drama is far from over.

Fans have been waiting for the “Still to come” promo, which finally appeared after Episode 11.

That’s much later than usual, considering how many episodes remain in Season 3.

However, we now know why, following the Below Deck Down Under firings on the show.

Two new crew members joined the team, shaking things up differently.

There’s also the brewing feud between Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Chief Stew Lara Rigby, which is taken to new heights in upcoming episodes of the show.

Romances are all over the place on Below Deck Down Under

It’s out of sight, out of mind for Sous Chef Alesia Harris now that Deckhand Johnny Arvantis has been fired. In the teaser, Alesia gets cozy with the new Bosun Nate Salmon.

Meanwhile, new Deckhand Nicolas Cattelan sets his sights on Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros, and the feeling appears mutual. The two get their smooch on during a crew night out.

One romance that hits the snag is Brianna Duffield and Harry Van Vliet. They have been the couple to root for this season, but the footage reveals they are not on the same page.

Harry doesn’t want to define the relationship, while Bri thinks they are past that and are moving forward with the romance.

Feuds, fights, and firings take over Below Deck Down Under

Tension mounts to a breaking point between Lara and Tzarina, who currently share a cabin. The chef loses her mind when the chief stew interferes with Alesia in the galley.

After a heated confrontation, during which Lara tells Tzarina that Alesia hates working with her, Lara reveals to Captain Jason that she can’t work with Tzarina anymore. This comes as Tzarina accuses Lara of bullying her.

Will Lara end up leaving, or will someone else get fired?

Harry’s quest for lead deckhand causes him to make some serious mistakes. Captain Jason must chat with Harry about earning his stripes in a tense moment.

There’s also the fact that Nic drinks on charter. Nic comes clean about his mistake with Captain Jason, forcing the captain to take action.

We have to say the Below Deck Down Under mid-season trailer has left us shook. The hits keep coming, and we are ready to see what happens next, especially between Lara and Tzarina.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.