Are Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott still together? Here’s the update Love Island USA fans need

The last time we saw this couple, Connor Trott was facetiming Mackenzie Dipman while walking out of the Love Island USA Villa. Although the couple didn’t leave together, they somehow found their way back to each other on the outside.

Even though they didn’t take home the $100,000 grand prize, they might’ve left in one of the most solid relationships on the summer dating show.

They had a rocky relationship in the Villa

The couple didn’t have the smoothest relationship in the Love Island USA Villa. Although they coupled up on the season premiere, both tested the connection to see if this was the right relationship for them.

After some bumps in the roads, the couple ultimately were dumped from the island at different times.

Even though they left separately, the two islanders reconnected after the show and are continuing to pursue their relationship outside the Villa.

Mackenzie and Connor have high hopes for the future

While it’s a shame that Connor and Mackenzie couldn’t make it work inside the Villa, as this couple is thriving on the outside.

Since leaving the show, they have spent time in Mackenzie’s home state of Arizona. Connor has met her parents and even was able to be present for her college graduation.

They’re excited about the future – living in the Love Island Villa taught them they can spend days on end together without getting annoyed with each other.

Since leaving Las Vegas, they planned on taking road trips and have been seen all over social media in places like Malibu and Marina Del Rey.

They have also been seen reconnecting with fellow islanders Kierstan Saulter and Sher Suarez in Los Angeles.

Recently, they were seen spending a cozy weekend at a winery in Napa.

Do you think this Love Island relationship will last?