Angela Deem hints at return to reality TV: ‘Coming soon’

It’s been a while since 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Angela Deem on their TV screens.

The contentious reality TV star hasn’t appeared on television since Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Viewers watched as Angela and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Ilesanmi, finally ended their tumultuous marriage.

Since then, Angela has been active on social media, particularly TikTok.

In one of her latest TikToks, the 59-year-old grandmother teased her fans and followers about a return to the small screen.

In the video, Angela shared a collage of throwback photos, which were set to the soundtrack This Is Me by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble.

Angela didn’t speak in the video, allowing her caption to do the talking.

“Yessss COMING SOON ON YOUR SCREEN TV,” she wrote, adding “#STILLQUEENIOFREALITY.”

The tease draws the attention of Angela’s fans

Angela’s fans and followers showed their support in the comments section, telling her, “Really! Love this,” “YES!!! YOU GO QUEEN,” and, “Love it !! Keep shining beautiful.”

Angela implied she wasn’t returning to 90 Day Fiance but filming a movie

Angela must have had a change of heart or plans because she’s changed her tune.

Last year, she told her TikTok followers she wouldn’t return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise following Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

“Listen, after this season, bye-bye!” Angela claimed.

Angela declined, despite fans begging her to return to the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, 90 Day: The Single Life.

“No, the f*** I will not!” was Angela’s response to her fans’ suggestion. “I’m not doing the Single Life, no I’m not. This ain’t just me wantin’ to do a show, okay?”

Instead of a return to 90 Day Fiance, Angela claimed she would appear in a movie.

“Yeah, remember, I told you I’m gonna be in a movie,” Angela said in another TikTok.

At the time, Angela claimed it would “be a little bit” before her movie was released and teased, “Maybe [it will be] my own, maybe not, maybe somebody else’s.”

Whatever Angela has up her sleeve, returning to reality TV in any capacity will make some waves.

As for her estranged husband, Michael, Angela says the Nigerian native won’t be returning to 90 Day Fiance.

According to her, Michael is too much of a “troublemaker.”

“Nobody wants a troublemaker like that on the show,” Angela said of Michael. “He caused too much trouble.”

