Angela Deem asks ‘everyone’ to repost video of Michael ‘fighting’ with his ‘new girlfriend’

A video of Michael Ilesanmi is circulating on social media, and his estranged wife, Angela Deem, is calling on “everyone” to reshare it.

Since their messy split last year, Angela has made several accusations against her soon-to-be ex-husband of five years.

Angela has claimed that the Nigerian native scammed her to obtain entry to the US (by “fraudulently inducing” her into marriage), drained her bank accounts, and had an affair.

Angela filed to annul their marriage last year, and ever since then, she’s been throwing major shade at Michael on social media.

Amid her prediction that Michael would “get someone pregnant,” and as she continues to fuel rumors that Michael cheated on her, Angela is calling on her fans.

A video uploaded to TikTok by @godblessamericausa on Saturday features Michael during a Friday night TikTok live.

In the video, a woman can be heard in the background allegedly demanding, “Block her. I’m not gonna say it again. The whole live gonna get shut off.”

The TikTok’s caption asks whether Michael has a “new girlfriend” living with him in Houston, Texas.

“Apparently they were fighting on a Friday night tik tok live!” the caption continues. “ANGELA DIDN’T LIE AFTER ALL 👀 Michael is a cheater!”

In the recording’s comments section, Angela spoke out, seemingly in an attempt to further circulate the video online.

Angela’s comment read, “every1 repost.”

Further down in the comments, TikTok users claimed they “[saw] what happened last night.”

According to the TikTok creator, the woman shouting in the background was trying to get Michael to block another TikTok user who is reportedly Michael’s “new girlfriend.”

As the video’s creator put it, “The loud mouth girl was seen in the comments trying to fight with his new girlfriend @SingingDoll and was trying to get Michael to block her but seems like he wouldn’t.”

In response to a comment asking why Michael is “with a woman like that,” @godblessamericausa wrote, “Apparently he’s the problem 🤦‍♂️.”

Angela responded to the exchange with three praying-hands emojis.

Angela accused Michael of cheating and predicted he would impregnate ‘several’ women

During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, Angela claimed that Michael was romantically involved with a woman in New Jersey.

During an on-stage rant, Angela went off, shouting at Michael, “You cheated on me. Your G**damn b***h is somewhere in New Jersey. Is that why you’re sleeping in a f**king different room?”

Then, last summer, during a TikTok live of her own, Angela told her followers, “Mark my words: Next thing we’re gonna hear is he’s got someone pregnant.”

“And listen… I guarantee you it ain’t gonna be one. It’s gonna be several because he [has] a child’s mind,” she added.

Michael remains quiet concerning Angela’s allegations

While Angela, 59, continues to spew accusations aimed at Michael, 37, on social media, he has remained tight-lipped about his romantic life.

Instead, Michael has been sending positive vibes to his fans and followers, as per usual.

His latest Instagram post features a video of him enjoying a snow day in his apartment complex.

In the Reel’s caption, Michael added several hashtags, including #snowday, #peace, #positivevibesonly💯, and #homechill.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.