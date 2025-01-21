Here’s why Angela Deem says Michael Ilesanmi won’t return to 90 Day Fiance

Angela Deem thinks her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Ilesanmi, won’t make a 90 Day Fiance comeback.

According to the contentious reality TV star, her estranged husband doesn’t have a chance of appearing in any 90 Day Fiance spinoff show.

The 59-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia native went live on Instagram amid the TikTok blackout to share her thoughts on Michael making a 90 Day Fiance reemergence.

@kikiandkibbitz shared Angela’s recording on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “TikTok is gone which means Angela will be live on IG more often 🙄🤢.”

In the video, Angela claimed that Michael is too much of a “troublemaker” to be welcomed back to the franchise.

“He’s not going on a spinoff. Are you kidding me? He’s too much trouble,” Angela claimed.

Angela has ‘no respect’ for Michael

She continued, “Nobody wants a troublemaker like that on the show. He caused too much trouble.”

Further along in the video, Angela promised she wouldn’t be talking about her ex because he’s “out of” her memory.

“I don’t wish him no harm; I just have no respect for that man, “she added. “None.”

At this point, Angela’s statements are purely conjecture, so it remains to be seen whether Michael will return for a 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Angela and Michael’s turbulent marriage met its demise

The last we saw of Angela and Michael in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? their marriage was unraveling rapidly.

Shortly before the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All aired, viewers learned that Angela had filed to annul her marriage to Michael.

In her legal documents, Angela claimed that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status” in the United States.

For his part, Michael accused Angela of abuse, both physical and mental. And, in response to her annulment filing, Michael claimed that Angela was guilty of “cruel treatment against him.”

After learning of Angela’s filing, Michael retained a lawyer but could not afford the fees.

As he wrote on the website, “I have a legal battle to fight, and that fight will be expensive.”

Amid their tumultuous marriage and subsequent split, most 90 Day Fiance fans have sided with Michael.

They showed their loyalty when they helped Michael raise over $50,000 on his GoFundMe page.

Angela’s attempt to defame Michael’s character failed

Angela went as far as hiring a private investigator in the hopes of proving Michael was a scammer who was cheating on her.

However, her plan backfired, and Michael’s name was cleared after the PI presented Angela with an 189-page report including his findings.

Per the PI, Todd, there was absolutely “nothing concrete that suggests or even implies” that Michael was involved in any unethical behavior.

Amid their legal proceedings, Michael has kept a positive mindset.

He continues to post upbeat content on Instagram and, as he states in his most recent upload, remains focused on “making every day count.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, February 16, at 8/7c on TLC.