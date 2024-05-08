Angela and Michael return to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 amid rumors they were fired

Just when 90 Day Fiance fans thought they’d seen the last of Angela Deem and Micheal Ilesanmi, the franchise’s most tumultuous couple has made their return.

We’re currently eight episodes into Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, and Angela, 58, and Michael, 35, have yet to appear in a single episode, although they were featured in preview clips.

This has led 90 Day Fiance viewers to believe that perhaps the couple had gotten fired, or at least Angela.

She has come under intense scrutiny since joining the 90 Day Fiance world, and fans of the franchise have called for her to be fired on multiple occasions.

Amid all of the chatter online, we’ve discovered that Angela and her estranged husband, Michael, will continue to share their international love story with 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Viewers this season, after all.

IMDb.com has included teasers for two upcoming episodes (as seen in the screenshots below) to air on May 19 and May 26.

Episode 10, titled The Couples Grim, tells us that “Everything is on the line for Angela and Michael as his final visa interview approaches.”

The synopsis for Episode 10 includes Angela and Michael’s storyline. Pic credit: IMDB

Then, in Episode 11, Weeping Beauty, we learn that Angela and Michael will appear once again. This time, “Angela learns the fate of Michael’s visa.”

The synopsis for Episode 11 also includes Angela and Michael’s storyline. Pic credit: IMDB

Michael is in America, but his whereabouts are unclear

We know off camera that Michael’s visa was approved, and the Nigerian native finally made it to the U.S. after years of waiting.

However, his time in the States has been anything but a dream come true for Michael.

In February 2024, Michael was reported missing in Angela’s home state of Georgia.

The news came to light when Angela appeared in a TikTok video with a reality TV blogger, claiming that her husband was nowhere to be found and that the police were involved.

At the time of his disappearance, Michael had no belongings with him other than the “clothes on his back.”

Just two days later, Michael was found safe and sound but chose not to return to the home he and Angela shared because, as he told authorities, he “was in fear of his life.”

It’s unclear where Michael has been staying amid his and Angela’s marital woes.

Michael returns to social media and finds support from 90 Day Fiance fans

Months after all of the drama went down, Michael made a surprising return to Instagram, appearing in a set of selfies without his wedding band on his left ring finger.

Michael received an outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance fans in the comments section of the post.

In the caption of his post, Michael proclaimed, “You either get bitter or you get better. It’s that simple.”

“You either take what has hurt you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice does not belong to fate. It belongs to you.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.