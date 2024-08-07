Andy Cohen says ‘darkest moment’ of the RHONJ finale was Luis Ruelas’s comment about son of Margaret Josephs

Luis Ruelas’s comment about Margaret Josephs’s son has garnered backlash on social media and now Andy Cohen is chiming in.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey executive producer dished about the last episode of Season 14 and called Luis’s remarks the “darkest moment” in the finale.

Andy even referenced Danielle Cabral’s angry lunge at Jennifer Aydin and admitted that if anyone made those comments about his two kids, that would be his response.

After feeling the heat from RHONJ viewers, Luis apologized on social media a few days after the episode aired.

Meanwhile, we haven’t heard from Margaret regarding how she feels about Luis’ nasty comment or his half-hearted apology.

We’ll likely get at least some of those answers in a group sit down, which is set to air in the next few days instead of a traditional reunion.

The cast will come together for the first time since the finale, to rewatch the season and give commentary on the episodes.

Don’t expect a repeat of the tumultuous Rails dinner because this time there will be two groups in separate rooms discussing the show.

Andy Cohen weighs in on Luis Ruelas’ dark comment in the RHONJ Season 14 finale

Andy Cohen had much to say about the RHONJ Season 14 finale during a recent appearance on B**ch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown.

When talks turned to the scene with Luis and Teresa, Andy reasoned that his perspective on the show had changed after becoming a dad.

“Possibly the darkest moment of the episode was Luis saying that he hopes that Margaret’s child suffers,” exclaimed the 56-year-old.

“Let me tell you something if someone that I didn’t care for invoked either of my children’s names… that is what it would take for me to be Danielle,” confessed Andy.

“Danielle Cabral’s button is ‘don’t talk about my husband’s pecks.’ Mine would be if you mentioned my children in an unfavorable [way] like I would go absolutely mental,” he continued.

Andy Cohen mocks Jackie Goldschneider

Andy dished about a few other memorable moments from the finale with podcast hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider.

The Bravo executive clearly enjoyed the episode, mocking Jackie Goldschneider’s walk of shame much like everyone else who saw the episode.

“When Jackie is kind of skulking away and Dolores goes ‘Jackie needs a diaper she’s s**tting her pants’ and she actually is walking like she has a pant full of poop,” said Andy laughingly.

“Whoever edited that, it’s so good,” he added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.