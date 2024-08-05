‘Clowns’ Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas accused of trying to ‘distract’ from the RHONJ finale with vacation snaps

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are getting dragged online after appearing unbothered while vacationing in Europe.

The couple jetted off to Greece several days ago and they were enjoying the getaway while the Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey aired.

A few hours after the episode, the couple posted several photos from their trip.

That move angered fans of the show who called them “clowns” and took to the comment section to drag the loved-up duo.

Luis was already getting his share of backlash after the season finale for nasty comments he made about Margaret Joseph’s family.

People question his namaste facade after he wished ill on Margaret’s son — an innocent party in the situation.

However, RHONJ viewers are not done with the NJ businessman, and his wife is also getting dragged.

RHONJ fans slam ‘clowns’ Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice

Teresa shared videos and photos from her Grecian getaway, but the post sparked outrage among RHONJ fans after seeing the happy couple.

The Instagram photos showed Teresa and Luis living their best lives as they partied in Mykonos with their friends.

However, people are convinced the duo posted the images to distract from everything that went down on RHONJ.

“She’s deflecting from the finale!!!” a commenter exclaimed.

“Convinced he takes her on vacation whenever he wants to distract her,” reasoned someone else.

Meanwhile, viewers were not distracted by the flashy vacation photos and continued to call out the couple for their behavior.

“You must be sooo proud 9f your hubby for wishing marge and her son ill will and calling them garbage… you 2 deserve each other, honestly… no wonder you left the country 😂,” a commenter wrote.

Another RHONJ viewer called the pair “clowns.”

Someone else exclaimed, “so much manipulation, like your photos, fake, fake, fake.”

Luis and Teresa are celebrating their anniversary in Europe

Teresa and Luis have been island hopping in Europe where they honeymooned after tying the knot on August 6, 2022.

It meant the love birds were celebrating their second wedding anniversary in a few hours.

They spent several days in Mykonos, but based on Luis’s Instagram snaps, they are now in Barcelona, Spain.

The NJ businessman shared a photo of himself and the RHONJ star at a beachside spot, looking happy and stress-free.

“Barcelona ❤️ LOVE YOU @teresagiudice,” he captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.