RHONJ fans feel ‘cheated’ and ‘robbed’ after Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s argument over money doesn’t make it to air

After watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14, it’s clear the show wants viewers to think Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

Over the years, we’ve learned from watching countless Bravo series that crafty editors can make storylines look a certain way to conceal something more sinister.

Sometimes, it’s easier to tell when we’re being misled, such as when we get close-ups of phone calls and the timings don’t match up between transitions.

Other times, storylines are entirely left on the cutting room floor.

Of course, we already know that a scene from the finale involving Danielle Cabral hurling a glass pitcher at Jennifer Aydin was nixed, leaving the cast shocked.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Eagle-eyed viewers pointed out after Sunday’s explosive finale that another storyline was eradicated from the final edit of RHONJ Season 14, despite being teased in the official trailer earlier this year.

Another vital storyline has been cut

One of the trailer’s pivotal scenes featured Luis and Teresa arguing in front of someone outside their home.

The footage then jumped to Margaret Josephs, saying that Luis had spent all of Teresa’s money.

Okay but deadass, what the hell happened to this scene… #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/rz3ISkNpkt — Mattie Is Too Cynical (@partydowntown) August 5, 2024

It was quite a collection of scenes, but somehow, the entire storyline was scrubbed from existence as RHONJ Season 14 ended with just 13 episodes, a far cry from the show’s most popular years.

My best theory is that producers felt that there wasn’t enough footage of that drama to make it into something compelling on-screen, but hey, it would have been better than another fashion show.

Either way, fans are reacting on social media to the decision to keep it from viewers.

This fan feels cheated. Pic credit: @itsdesserts/X

“I think viewers got cheated, there was a whole story line at the beginning of the season about Louie taking Teresa’s money that got cut,” one fan said.

One fan calls Luis a ‘grifter’

The same fan called Luis a “grifter just like Joe.”

This fan hits out at producers. Pic credit: @whatmeanalyrics/X

Another fan said that the storyline being scrapped is “another wonderful example of how much real stuff the inept RHONJ producers leave on the cutting room floor.”

This fan would like some more context. Pic credit: @freebritney91/X

Another critic said they “need to know more context and they aren’t giving it to us.”

It makes sense that fans would feel some way about being teased with a storyline only to have it disappear.

This fan is over Bravo. Pic credit: @ashleydarbeysbunion/X

“You have robbed us of the real tea,” another fan chimed in.

“The preview showed something about Louis stealing Teresa’s money. Where was all that?”

Given that the series is proceeding without a traditional reunion in favor of a watch party-style finale, we probably won’t hear more about this storyline.

Perhaps it’s being held for next season if Teresa makes the cut to return.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.