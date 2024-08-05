Luis Ruelas slammed for comments about Margaret Josephs’ family: ‘The devil’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are coming for Luis “Louie” Ruelas over his hateful comments about Margaret Josephs’ family in the Season 14 finale.
After weeks of anticipation and hype, the RHONJ Season 14 finale played out on Bravo.
There was certainly much to talk about regarding what happened at Rails Steakhouse.
However, RHONJ fans are riled up by Louie wishing harm on Margaret and her family, specifically her son.
Teresa Giudice just stood there while her husband said this, even agreeing because of what Margaret allegedly put their family through.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire after the finale scene, and Louie has become the public enemy number one.
RHONJ star Luis Ruelas slammed for comments about Margaret Josephs’ family
“Louie wishing suffering on Margaret, her son, and their whole family? The guy is literally the devil,” read an X using a GIF of Eileen Davidson from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saying, “It’s pure evil.”
More than one comment referred to Louie as the devil. Louie was also called sick and blasted for being a terrible person.
One Louie hater even believes he’s why The Real Housewives of New Jersey has gone downhill.
Louie being blamed for the RHONJ drama, especially with Margaret, was also brought up. “Vile” and “awful” were words used to describe Teresa.
Andy Cohen and Bravo were put on blast for allowing Louie’s “disgusting” behavior, while Teresa was directed to get a backbone.
“Just imagine trusting this face 🚩😬 Legit maniac vibes off this guy … like maybe the highest creep factor on Bravo for me 😱 #RHONJ 🍝,” said an X that included a picture of Louie doing his affirmation for Teresa looking very creepy.
The real Louie has come out, according to one X user, who called him out for making up stories about Margaret and John Fuda.
“Louie is the most frightening husband in #rhonj history. He just surpassed Amber’ husband,” wrote an X user.
Another criticized Louie for bringing Margaret’s son into the drama, especially after Teresa gets all bent out of shape when Gia Giudice, who hangs out with women, is mentioned in conversation.
Teresa Giudice fans blast Luis Ruelas for RHONJ remarks
Even diehard Teresa fans were sounding off on Louie after his comments in the finale episode.
“I will forever be 10 toes down for Teresa, but what Louie said about Marge’s son was absolutely disgusting and I wish Teresa checked him for it. I’m also mad at Louie for putting me in a position to defend old lady hag 🤢 #rhonj,” read one X.
A different X user claimed it was time for Teresa to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it’s all because of her man.
One Teresa fan agreed that Louie had ruined everything for Teresa, and she’s now drowning because of her husband. However, Teresa will never admit she made a mistake by marrying him.
Louie was also called “Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde,” and a Teresa fan hated how he had impacted her life because it was not good.
“I’m a TreHugger ONE MILLION PERCENT but Louis’ comments about Marge’s kid was disgusting. Kids off limits goes BOTH WAYS. Ever since he’s come on the show it has gotten so dark. I’m not blaming him per se but that’s the timestamp for this current direction. #RHONJ,” wrote an X user.
Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, has been criticized yet again for his words and actions. The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans just might get their wish that Louie won’t be back on their television screens again.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy Cohes set the record straight on a rebo, and Teresa sent a message to Bravo.
This isn’t the first time Louie has been blasted by RHONJ fans. In fact, last week, he was dragged for being the one who has caused so much stress to Teresa, and you can read all about that here.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.