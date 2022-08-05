RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas wedding special will air on Bravo

RHONJ Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ to star in wedding special on Bravo Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Real Housewives of New Jersey OG star Teresa Giudice is getting married this month!

After years of cheering on Teresa through some trial and tribulations, fans will finally get to witness some of her happier days.

It has been confirmed that Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding will be part of a special and will air on Bravo.

However, she told ET last month that her wedding would not be a part of the show.

This can be understood as her casemates were not supportive of her relationship last season. Margaret Josephs was particularly gunning for her relationship.

She spoke about a lot of the red flags from Luis’ past and gave them a platform all season long, which upset Teresa.

Teresa Giudice says she wants her fans to see her get married

In her interview with ET, Teresa insisted that she would love for her fans to see her walk down the aisle. She said, “Of course, I want my fans to see it because they’ve been on this journey with me. So of course, I want them to see it. I really do.”

Although it is now clear that the wedding will be part of a special, it’s unclear how many episodes will be shot. There are also no words on if the Bravo cameras have already started shooting. After all, the wedding day is near.

What we do know is that Teresa’s four daughters will be bridesmaids at her upcoming nuptials. She disclosed, “They’re all gonna be bridesmaids. I would say they’re all my maid of honor. I don’t just have one, I have four.”

Any fan of Teresa knows her four daughters: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, mean the world to her. It is only natural that they would hold a central role on her big day.

We also know that Teresa and Luis had to hire more security after Ramona Singer accidentally leaked the invitation to the wedding along with the password to the guests’ website and gift registry.

Teresa’s future sister in laws will be bridesmaids at her wedding except for Melissa Gorga

On the flip side, one person who is expected to only be a guest is Melissa Gorga.

During Season 12 Reunion, Teresa revealed that her sister-in-law and co-star would not be a bridesmaid at her wedding. But Luis’ sisters with whom she gets along better will be.

Melissa and Teresa decided to stop pretending like they are friends. But she attended Teresa’s surprise bridal shower.

Teresa Giudice believes Luis Ruelas is her soulmate

Teresa has been very vocal about her love for Luis. The two met during the summer of 2020 while they were both vacationing on the Jersey Shore.

Luis popped the question a little over a year later, on a trip to Greece. He had first planned to ask her in Italy, but Covid restrictions got in the way.

Teresa has said in numerous interviews that Luis is a lot like her. She told ET last year, “He’s a Taurus like me, we’re so much alike.”

She went on to say, “Opposites attract? Well not with us. I don’t like opposite. We both understand each other. We’re both the same person. We like the same things. And he just understands me, I understand him. I love the way he is, his heart, his mannerisms. He’s a gentleman. He knows how to treat a woman.”

All our best wishes to Teresa as she seems to have found her dream man.