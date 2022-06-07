Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas hiring extra security after Ramona Singer shared wedding info

Teresa and Luis are rethinking some of their wedding decisions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are hiring extra security for their wedding after Ramona Singer shared their wedding information.

Last week Ramona outed several details about Louie and Teresa’s wedding, including the date, registry, and some Real Housewives stars that made the guest list. After the information leak, Tre had to warn her fans that several fake registries for her and her fiance were showing up online.

On the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Unscripted Awards, Teresa spoke out for the first time about Ramona spilling her wedding details, and that’s not all she talked about regarding her upcoming nuptials.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas talk extra security for wedding after Ramona Singer leak

Louie and his lady love were dressed to kill for the annual event, where Teresa was nominated for Best Reality Star. Teresa lost out to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Entertainment Tonight correspondent Denny Directo didn’t hold back in trying to get all the tea on the fallout of Ramona’s actions. One top question was whether Teresa and Louie freaked out when so much wedding information was online.

Teresa said yes while Louie joked no before Teresa shed some light on the situation’s aftermath.

“Now I am gonna have to have extra security,” Teresa stated.

The reality TV star also weighed in on whether or not they were considering changing the date because of the leak.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. I know we were like there were some people saying that, like some people telling us we should do that so,” she expressed.

Teresa and Louie did share they are making decisions about the wedding together. The OG RHONJ star loves having her man weigh in on all the planning.

Louie and Tre had a fun-filled weekend

Ahead of walking the red carpet together at the 2022 MTV Unscripted Awards, Tre and Louie enjoyed family time with their children at the Coldplay concert in New Jersey.

Teresa took to Instagram to reveal a family photo taken outside her and Louie’s home. The caption revealed the family was celebrating the 21st birthday of Louie’s son Nicholas.

Later the happy couple cuddled for a photo op at the concert. Teresa used the picture as an opportunity to gush over her fiancé and their love.

“I Love the way you hold me it’s the best feeling ❤️ #coldplayconcert,” Teresa wrote.

Some things may change about their upcoming nuptials, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras will be rolling for Season 13. That is music to fans’ ears.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.