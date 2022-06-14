Ramona Singer is ‘so embarrassed’ that she still hasn’t called Teresa Giudice after leaking wedding info

Ramona Singer is too embarrassed to call Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Ramona Singer has been called shameless by some of her castmates in the past, but the Real Housewives of New York star is admittedly shameful about one thing. Ramona caused havoc online several days ago when she accidentally leaked the details of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding on social media.

The venue, date, and time of the event as well as the website to RSVP were all made public because of Ramona.

After getting excited about the beautiful lucite invitation, the RHONY star took to Instagram to show off the gorgeous item only to display the important details of the wedding in the process.

Since then Teresa and Luis have made some changes to the event, and Ramona recently admitted that she’s still too embarrassed to call the couple after her major snafu!

Ramona Singer is too embarrassed to call Teresa Giudice after leaking wedding info

Ramona got an earful from Teresa Giudice after she shared the details of her wedding online.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star called Ramona and told her to take down the Instagram post which showed her wedding invitation. However, that’s the last time they spoke because Ramona is now too embarrassed to call Teresa.

During a chat with Jeff Luis Live on Sirius XM, the 65-year-old recounted the moment she realized her major mistake after excitedly sharing the post on her Instagram Story.

“All of a sudden I get a phone call, ‘take it down, take it down!'” noted Ramona. “And then I go ‘uh oh, I did a major faux pas.'”

As for whether she knows what changes Teresa and Luis have made to the wedding after the incident, Ramona admitted, “I don’t know. I have yet to pick up the phone to speak to Teresa because I’m so embarrassed about what happened. I will find out later what’s gonna go on.”

“Well they’re definitely gonna need more security that’s for sure,” she added.

Ramona Singer has not been disinvited from Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Despite the drama that ensued after Ramona’s major error, she is still invited to the couple’s wedding.

“I’m still invited, I don’t think I got disinvited,” noted the Real Housewives of New York star– who said she saw Luis and Teresa’s interview where they were asked about the incident.

“I think it was an honest mistake,” admitted Teresa while on the red carpet at the MTV Awards,

However, just as the RHONY star predicted the couple will have extra security at the wedding venue.

“Now I’m gonna have to have extra security,” admitted Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.