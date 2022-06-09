RHONJ: Melissa Gorga says Teresa Giudice sent out new wedding invites after info was leaked

Melissa spilled some tea on Teresa’s upcoming wedding to Louie. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram and Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga says that Teresa Giudice sent out new wedding invites after information was leaked online.

Last week RHONY star Ramona Singer shared details of Teresa’s upcoming wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas via social media. The accidental reveal occurred when Ramona was gushing over the invitations to the nuptials.

At the 2022 MTV Unscripted Awards, Teresa and Louie admitted they don’t believe Ramona meant to reveal specifics about the wedding, like the date and location. They also spoke about making changes to the event because of the incident, including adding more security.

Thanks to Melissa, RHONJ fans know one thing that Teresa did to ensure her special day is kept private, well, at least until Season 13 hits Bravo airwaves.

Melissa Gorga says Teresa Giudice sent out new wedding invites

The other night Melissa attended the screening of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Festival with her husband, Joe Gorga. They chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, where the couple opened up about Ramona’s big reveal.

“That was crazy. She had to send out a new invitation with a new password and new details! At first I was like, ‘Is this a joke?’ But Ramona accidentally really did that,” Melissa shared with ET.

Even Teresa’s brother Joe weighed on the situation, “You just can’t make it up!” Joe also joked that people think the show isn’t real.

“Everybody says, ‘Is The Housewives real?’ Yes!” Joe laughed.

Despite all the drama surrounding Teresa and Louie on RHOBH Season 12, Joe and Melissa do believe Teresa is very happy and in her own love bubble.

What can fans expect from RHONJ Season 13?

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently, and the cameras will be rolling for Teresa’s wedding. Melissa previously confirmed the filming news while also expressing her excitement over having new blood in the cast for the upcoming season.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Jackie Goldschneider was demoted to a friend, while newbie Traci Johnson was reportedly not asked back. Although Traci was spotted filming a group scene so, perhaps, she will be on occasionally.

There’s speculation that three new women will join the show in a friend capacity to help round out storylines for Melissa, Teresa, and Margaret Josephs. More details regarding Season 13 of RHONJ should emerge as filming continues.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.