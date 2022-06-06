RHONJ: Melissa Gorga teases new season, says she’s ready for some ‘new blood’

RHONJ cast is currently filming Season 13. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga recently teased the new season and revealed what she’s most excited about. The long-starring Housewife didn’t get much of a break from the drama of Season 12 since they’re already filming Season 13.

Melissa shared the news during a recent interview and teased some new faces in the mix. Rumors have been swirling that three new women have been added to the cast, but no official word has been shared just yet.

As far as we know all the Housewives from last season have been asked back–despite the rumor that newbie Traci Johnson was fired after one season. We know this is not the case as photos of the cast filming their first group event emerged days ago and Traci and her husband Tiki Barber were both in attendance.

Also in the mix was Jackie Goldschneider, who has reportedly been demoted from her full-time status to a friend of the show, but that too is unconfirmed.

Melissa Gorga says they’re already filming the new season of RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga recently dished on the new season which has already commenced filming.

It seems the network wants to keep the momentum going among the cast after a tumultuous Season 12 because soon after the reunion aired, the women were back at it with the Bravo cameras in tow.

Melissa Gorga had the privilege of hosting the first group event of the season and she opted for a colorful 80s-themed bash held at a roller rink.

Speaking of Melissa, she recently opened up about filming Season 13 during a red carpet interview with EXTRA while at the MTV Awards.

Melissa was asked about the tense reunion and noted, “We’re happy it’s over but guess what? The cameras are already out and were filming again.”

“It’s like a cycle, it never ends,” she added.

Melissa Gorga ready for some new faces and new blood on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was asked to share what viewers can look forward to when the show returns.

“It’s very new, we literally just started, but hopefully, we see some new faces. That’s what I’m excited about,” said Melissa. “I’d like to get some new faces, some new blood, some new rookies to come out.”

Some of those new faces may include three new Jersey women who are reportedly being tested to join the show.

Housewives fan page @rhonjobsessed recently revealed that Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Gorga each have a friend who will film with the cast and could become full-time or get cast in a friend role if they test well during filming.

However, it’s still early days yet so we’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.