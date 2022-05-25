Frank Catania confirms Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted from full-time RHONJ Housewife

Frank Catania talks about Jackie Goldschneider’s future on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

One of the Real Housewives of New Jersey’s favorite husbands is Frank Catania, although he is technically an ex-husband. He and Housewife Dolores Catania divorced when she was nine months pregnant with their son, Frankie, but remained best friends.

This means viewers get to see Frank every week, and he is a part of the lives of the other cast members as well. He is very close to all of the RHONJ husbands, and they call themselves The Wolfpack.

Frank has a great relationship with Jackie and Evan Golschneider off-screen and spilled some tea recently about Jackie’s role on the show for next season.

Frank heard directly from Jackie about her Season 13 status

On Monday, Frank was a guest on the Morning Toast Podcast, and hosts Claudia and Jackie Oshry asked him about who was staying, who was going, and who might be new to the cast.

He revealed, “I didn’t know for sure, [but] I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan, and yes, I heard. Yes, alright, she is a friend of.” Frank also added, “I thought she had a great season. Not only did she come out with her respective eating disorder, which I know wasn’t easy for her … [but] look at Jackie evolving over time.”

Viewers also agreed that Jackie had a huge impact on Season 12. Her storyline focused heavily on her recovery from an eating disorder that she had struggled with for over 20 years. Fans connected with Jackie’s personal story and the way she opened up and took accountability for her illness.

Frank even noticed a change in Jackie over the years, saying, “She’s been on the show. She came on as a timid little rabbit to the point where now she speaks her mind.”

Frank also confirmed some new ladies for next season

Filming for the new season has already started, and the cast has been rounded out. It appears that Traci Johnson Barber will also not be back for Season 13 as a friend of, saying, “I heard Traci’s gone, (but) nothing’s definitive ever here.”

This season, there are also some new ladies — Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler. Not much is known about them yet, but the word is that Danielle is the only rumored full-time Housewife.

However the cast shakes out, Jackie and her family will certainly be missed in every episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.