Jackie Goldschneider explains why Traci Johnson was edited out of RHONJ reunion

Jackie Goldschneider weighs in on Traci Johnson being cut from the RHONJ reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s three-part reunion was explosive, but someone was missing.

New in the “friend of” role, Traci Johnson didn’t appear at all. She was cut entirely out of the reunion, but she did film.

Speculation grew that she was let go, which is why she didn’t appear at the RHONJ reunion. That doesn’t appear to be the case, though.

RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider reveals why Traci Johnson was cut

In a chat with Page Six, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider, talked about why Traci Johnson was cut from all three parts of the reunion.

The RHONJ star said, “She was there for a really long time, she looked beautiful, and she had on a stunning gold dress. But I don’t think Traci said anything groundbreaking at reunion that it had to go in. I really think they had to make a choice.”

It’s clear that Jackie is fond of Traci. Throughout the season, they were both on the same side, and Traci wasn’t scared to go toe-to-toe with OG Teresa Giudice.

She continued on about Traci, revealing, “I just think that Traci always had an opinion, which always keeps the story moving forward. And her and Tiki were really just fun and brought a new energy.”

Was Jackie Goldschneider demoted?

Following the RHONJ, there have been rumors that The Real Housewives of New Jersey executives demoted Jackie Goldschneider to the “friend of” role for next season.

Nothing has been revealed for sure, though choosing to demote Jackie doesn’t make sense. She opened up more than ever this season, including about her eating disorder and trying to be a friend to the cast members, including Jennifer Aydin.

During the reunion, she also held her ground and has formed a tight bond with Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, and both women are at odds with Teresa Giudice.

The trio will need to band together next season, especially if there is a heavy focus on Teresa and Louie’s wedding. It was confirmed that Margaret would not be getting an invite to the wedding, but as for Melissa and Jackie, that remains up in the air. Teresa and Melissa aren’t on good terms following the reunion, and Jackie has always been on the outs with the OG.

Traci Johnson’s status on RHONJ remains unknown, but given her lack of appearance during the three-part reunion, no one would be surprised if she didn’t return.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.