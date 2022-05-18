Traci Johnson absent from RHONJ reunion amid rumors she’s already been fired

Traci Johnson was edited out of the RHONJ reunion. Pic credit: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

The three-part The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has come to an end and one cast member is yet to make an appearance. Some viewers wondered why newbie Traci Johnson was nowhere to be seen.

Traci was at the event because we’ve seen photos of her clad in her gold-themed outfit on the reunion set. However, it seems her segment was cut out because we neither saw her nor her husband Tiki Barker on stage with their cast members.

This decision to edit Traci from the reunion adds weight to the rumors that she’s already been axed from the show and will not appear for a second season.

Traci Johnson was absent from the 3-part RHONJ reunion

The final of the three-part event aired last night with no sight of Traci or her husband Tiki Barber.

While Traci may have had a thing or two to hash out with Teresa Giudice apparently that wasn’t enough to garner her a spot on the final cut of the reunion show.

Things got tense between Traci and the OG when she voiced that Teresa should learn to defend her brother Joe Gorga. Teresa also went after Traci after learning that her husband Tiki had questioned Luis Ruelas about the rumors about his past.

It’s not clear if the two women hashed things out at the reunion and the clip simply got cut or it was never discussed at all. Either way, we never got to hear from Traci.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie joined the show this season as a friend of Melissa Gorga but we didn’t get a chance to learn anything about her.

And if the rumors are true Traci won’t get a second chance to make a better impression because reportedly she will not be asked back next season.

Has Traci Johnson been fired from RHONJ after one season?

There have been rumors swirling that The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie has already been axed from the show but for now it’s just gossip.

We may not have any confirmation of this for quite some time since the network doesn’t usually share details about castings or firings. So far, no one from the RHONJ cast has said anything about the rumored firing and neither has Traci.

Meanwhile, another rumor is that Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted from full-time Housewife to a friend of the show after four seasons.

This would be a surprising move since the 45-year-old was very transparent about her ongoing battle with anorexia and got lots of praise from viewers for being so open.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if any of these rumors are true.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.