RHONJ’s Frank Catania says he is Dolores’s soulmate — Here’s what she had to say about it

Dolores Catania reacts after Frank Catania claims he is her soulmate Pic credit: Bravo

Frank Catania made a bold statement about Dolores Catania as he and the other husbands of The Real Housewives of New Jersey joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Fans will recall a few episodes ago when a psychic told Dolores that she had not yet met her soulmate and the person she would spend the rest of her life with. This meant that her current boyfriend, David Principe, was not “the one.”

Andy asked Frank what his thoughts were on that, and he confidently stated that while he and Dolores are not romantically involved, he is her soulmate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After hearing Frank’s soulmate comment, Dolores shared her own thoughts on the situation.

Dolores shares her thoughts on Frank claiming he is her soulmate

During an interview with E!, Dolores shared her opinion on Frank’s claim that he is her soulmate.

She said, “Safe to say I agree with him. You know a soulmate I don’t think has to be an intimate relationship. A soulmate can be a dog, a soulmate can be a child or a best friend and Frank is definitely my soulmate in the fact that I’ve done past life things and it says me and Frank have been bonded for a long time together, so I could see that. I don’t deny that. It’s OK, you know?”

Fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for a reunion between the former couple for quite some time and love seeing them spend so much time together.

In regard to fan’s hopes that they will someday rekindle their relationship, Dolores said, “My fans want the best for me. And from what they see, Frank is the best for me. But you know, they don’t understand that we’ve grown apart. Everybody loves our dynamic so much that they just want us together.”

What does Frank love most about Dolores?

While it doesn’t look like Frank and Dolores will be romantically involved anytime soon, they both have a strong bond to each other.

During his stint on WWHL, Andy asked Frank what he loved most about Dolores.

Frank said that she was the most loyal person that he knew and described how she had been there for him and always had his back whether he was “right, wrong, or indifferent,”

Frank also has an adorable relationship with David, and the two of them spend a lot of time together.

While their relationship is anything but conventional, it’s clear that Frank and Dolores want the best for each other and are always there to support one another.

They may not be romantically involved, but it’s safe to say their connection is solid.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.