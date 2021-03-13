Fans want Dolores Catania to reconcile with ex-husband Frank Catania, could this ever happen?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania says that viewers want to see her and Frank together because they don’t see them apart. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have long been hoping that star Dolores Catania and her ex-husband, Frank Catania, would find a way to rekindle their romance. The former couple’s chemistry is unwavering, and the support they have for one another makes them an enviable fantasy couple.

However, the couple has been divorced for over twenty years at this point, and, according to Dolores, that’s what works best for them. Their amicable relationship has allowed them to raise their children together and remain as a solid family unit.

Of course, fans know that Dolores is also in a relationship with boyfriend, David Principe. And as a bonus for Dolores, both David and Frank get along quite well. In fact, Season 11 of the show has found Frank moved in with David after a workplace injury.

During a recent chat with ET, Dolores dishes on whether she and Frank could ever reconcile their romance.

Dolores asks ‘When were we ever apart?’

ET correspondent Brice Sander interviewed the mom-of-two and asked her about her relationship with Frank.

“You know, I think the audience seeing Frank so much also complicates their view of what your life should be and what they want to project onto you because, at the end of the day, you know the viewers want to see you and Frank back together,” Brice said.

“So, the viewers do want to see that,” Dolores responded. “But what the viewers also have to see is– when were we ever apart? A big part of Frank and I are together, it’s just not on an intimate level. Right?”

She continued, “So, Frank and I vacation together, and Frank and I raised our children together. And the divorce didn’t mean that that was going to be the end of our relationship. It’s just like, just being with your best friend and having that best friend, that business partner, that co-parent in your life, for the rest of your life.”

Dolores reveals if there’s a chance for her and Frank to rekindle their romance

When Brice followed up by asking if there was “any shot in hell” that Dolores and Frank rekindle what they once had, Dolores set the record straight.

“No. Do me and Frank sleep with each other? No,” she responded.

Dolores continued to explain that what she has with David, and the life she has built for herself, works — and that’s good enough for her.

She concluded, “The life I’ve built works for me. And, it’s been very hard. And I hope I’m an inspiration to other people not to let peer pressure, not to let what people think you should be doing in your life, define you. Because at the end of the day, as somebody once told me, you have to live with your own decisions.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.