There have been rumors that newbie Traci Johnson was fired from the Real Housewives of New Jersey after one season, but that has officially been debunked.

The cast is already filming Season 13 and photos have emerged from their first group outing.

All the familiar faces from last season were spotted at an event, and yes, Traci Johnson was there as well.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about Traci’s position on the show with sources claiming that she was fired. The rumors were heightened when there was no trace of her during the three-part reunion despite her being in attendance.

According to Jackie Goldschneider, Traci filmed for many hours but was reportedly edited out of the reunion because she didn’t say anything groundbreaking enough to make the cut. However, despite her absence, she’s still a part of the RHONJ cast.

Traci Johnson spotted filming group scene with RHONJ cast despite firing rumors

Traci Johnson did not address her absence from the reunion or the rumors regarding her firing from the show, but the photos speak for themselves.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast was spotted filming their first group scene for Season 13 and Traci was very much in the mix interacting with her castmates. A Housewives fan page shared photos on Instagram of the cast filming what appears to be an 80s-themed party.

The women and their husbands were dressed in colorful 80s attire at a roller rink as the Bravo cameras captured their every move.

Traci was dressed in pink neon leggings and a black midriff-baring shirt in one photo as she chatted with fellow castmate Jackie Goldschneider and a few other people.

In another photo, Traci was spotted behind Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas who held hands as they skated around the rink.

Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, and her husband Bill Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and her ex-husband Frank Catania were seen in some of the photos as well.

Speaking of Frank Catania, he recently spilled the beans and confirmed that Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted from full-time Housewife to a friend. But we still don’t know if this is true.

Teresa Giudice might not be happy about Traci Johnson’s return

Now that Traci Johnson is returning for Season 13 not everyone will be happy about that.

Teresa Giudice was not too keen on the newbie last season after she chided the OG for not defending her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga enough.

Traci also faced off with Teresa during a group outing, after the mom-of-four blasted her over her husband Tiki Barber’s questioning of Luis Ruelas.

However, Traci wasn’t scared to go toe-to-toe with Teresa so we’ll have to wait and see how things fare between them in the future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.