Alexis Bellino upset after RHOC reunion, slams show for making her a ‘villain’

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is officially over now that Part 3 of the reunion has aired.

However, Alexis Bellino is less than thrilled with how things went.

The blonde beauty blasted the show on social media and called out the producers for painting her as the season’s villain.

Alexis claimed she was “broken” and “beaten down so badly” by how she was portrayed.

According to the returning Bravo Housewife, much content was left on the cutting room floor and she has the receipts to prove it.

Much like she did in a lengthy post a few weeks ago, Alexis said she plans to speak her truth since it wasn’t shown at the reunion.

Alexis Bellino is upset after the reunion and plans to show receipts

Alexis made her long-awaited debut during Part 3 of the RHOC reunion, but she’s not satisfied with her time on stage.

After watching the reunion, the 47-year-old took to Instagram, expressing anger that some important moments were left out.

Katie Ginella recently teased that Alexis’ receipts at the reunion might change viewers’ opinions. However, we didn’t see any of that.

“It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the opportunity for these receipts to be shown at the reunion,” reasoned Alexis, who noted that she will be showing them this week.

She continued, “I have been beaten down so badly, so wrongly, and so many truths left out. So much left on the cutting room floor that would’ve never brought so much hate to me and my family.”

Alexis spent most of her time at the reunion defending John amid his heated lawsuit with Shannon.

She touched on how it had been finalized and jabbed at the mom of three, noting “She finally had to pay because the evidence would’ve squashed her in court.”

Alexis slams RHOC for painting her as a villain

Alexis might be one and done with RHOC due to her displeasure at how she was portrayed, and the reunion might have been the final straw.

In the long Instagram post, she bashed the show and noted that if she knew she was being “brought back this season to be the villain,” she would not have signed on to do the show.

Alexis also defended her man, Johnny J, in the post, claiming that Season 18 was a success at their expense.

“I will now use my own platform and my voice to share the truth with you because I do not live in toxicity, falsehoods, hateful behavior, victimhood, or lies,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.