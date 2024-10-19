Alexis Bellino claims she’s ‘not a liar’ and tells fans to watch the RHOC reunion for ‘evidence’

Alexis Bellino has been criticized extensively during her The Real Housewives of Orange County encore.

Her relationship with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, meant she’d face an uphill battle with viewers because they were so against John after his previous appearances on the show.

Instead of trying to forge a friendship with Shannon, Alexis brought various aspects of Shannon’s personal life onto the show in what many observers believed was an attempt to make her look bad.

Alexis and Shannon’s first big argument of the season involved Shannon calling out her rival for being involved in Jim Bellino’s 2018 lawsuit against her and Tamra Judge.

At the time, Shannon said Alexis’ signature was on a legal document, which Alexis vehemently denied.

However, things took quite a turn during a recent episode when Shannon exposed a text message from 2018 in which Alexis called out Tamra and Shannon and told them that Jim was starting legal proceedings against them.

As a result, many took that to believe that Alexis had lied to viewers about the part she played in the lawsuit.

And now, the 47-year-old is setting the record straight.

In a new Instagram post, Alexis declared that she is “not a liar” and admitted that she remembers texting Shannon.

Alexis fires back at ‘liar’ accusation

“A text is not a legal document, which was the original accusation,” the mother of three wrote.

Furthermore, Alexis claims that the text message “did not get the ball rolling.”

“It was my attempt to stop the ball FROM rolling,” she reasoned.

Alexis went on to say that she sent it at her ex-husband’s request “with hopes that they would stop attacking our family.”

Alexis said her family wasn’t in a great place at the time due to the divorce.

“Our kids were broken,” she added.

Alexis said she “never supported Jim suing Tamra and Shannon” and claimed she told him she would “neither condone nor support it.”

“I was NEVER a part of this lawsuit. I AM NOT A LIAR,” Alexis complained.

She then implored RHOC viewers to “tune into the reunion as further evidence that I’m not a liar is revealed.”

Alexis seemingly comes in hot at the RHOC reunion

Little is known about the RHOC Season 18 reunion, but what we do know involves Alexis.

Andy Cohen recently revealed that it was a calm gathering overall, but things were less calm when Alexis arrived for her segment.

We can only imagine that Alexis and Shannon will have gotten into it because it will be the first time they’ve been in the same room in a long time.

Shannon made it her mission in the back half of RHOC Season 18 to avoid Alexis, so we’re sure they will have a lot to say to each other now that their time filming the show is over.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.