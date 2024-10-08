Andy Cohen teases ‘calm’ RHOC Season 18 reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 reunion was filmed over the weekend — Sunday, to be exact.

Host Andy Cohen has given RHOC fans something to talk about as we wait for what should be a very entertaining reunion.

Let’s be honest: Season 18 has been one for the books, with the drama at an all-time high.

However, unlike The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the ladies in the OC are much less toxic.

That being said, we expected the gloves to come off at the reunion.

Earlier today, Andy shed light on how things went at The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, and his answer was a bit surprising.

Andy Cohen teases ‘very calm’ RHOC Season 18 reunion

On his Radio Andy show, Andy wasted no time giving the people what they wanted. The tea on The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion show.

Andy first mentioned filming on a Sunday, which was odd and has never happened. Due to everyone’s busy schedules, Sunday worked best for the group.

Then he got to the good stuff.

“I think people will be surprised. I think people will be surprised by what I liked. It was very calm,” Andy shared.

The Watch What Happens Live host dived into a bit about the final episodes of RHOC Season 18.

“We worked through a lot of things, but it wasn’t people ripping each other’s faces off, and I think when you see the last few episodes of Orange County, which get especially heated, “he explained.

A seating chart for the reunion has been making the rounds on social media, with Alexis Bellino making the chart even though she’s in a friend role.

Andy Cohen addresses Alexis Bellino at The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion

We knew that Alexis would play a bigger part in the reunion than normal friends roles do because of the drama she has brought on Season 18. Andy also had something to say about Alexis’ presence on his radio show.

“I have to say, Alexis, ‘Jesus Jugs’ was there for part of it. That was not calm. That was not calm. That was very, it was a lot,” Andy expressed.

As Monsters and Critic previously reported, Alexis claimed she was being poorly edited and planned to bring receipts to the reunion to speak her truth.

Following filming for the reunion, Tamra Judge hinted that she was in the hot seat, with her co-stars coming for her.

We must wait and see how it all unfolds, but do you believe it was calm, like Andy said?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.