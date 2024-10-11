Alexis Bellino exposed as a ‘liar’ on RHOC as Shannon Beador dishes out receipts

Alexis Bellino has had one of the worst comebacks in Bravo history, and it seems that things will only get worse as The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 continues.

Thursday’s new episode found Shannon Beador opening up about Alexis’s text message after Shannon didn’t invite her on a cast trip to London.

Alexis implied that since Shannon had enough money to host a cast trip, she should have no issue giving her “future husband,” John Janssen, the $75,000 he claims to have loaned her.

The message didn’t stir Shannon much, but the insanity went into overdrive at the end of the episode after the 60-year-old realized that some of her cast members believed she had misrepresented the truth.

Gina Kirschenheiter followed Shannon out of a dinner party as if that wasn’t enough drama,

The pair talked about Alexis and the time she claimed she had nothing to do with her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, suing Shannon and Tamra Judge.

At the beginning of the season, Shannon vowed to dig out the receipts and prove that Alexis was involved.

And that’s precisely what she did. Shannon revealed that the night she texted Alexis about not coming on the cast trip, she noticed a message on her phone from 2018.

Shannon has proof, but will it sway the ladies?

That message from Alexis called Shannon and Tamra out for spreading “lies” and claimed that she and Jim were suing them both for “slander and defamation.”

“Just know you will be hearing from our lawyer tomorrow,” concludes the message signed by “Alexis.”

This statement contradicts Alexis’s claim she had nothing to do with the lawsuit.

In the aftermath, Shannon told Gina that this proves Alexis did “start the ball rolling.”

Furthermore, Shannon thinks that she would “never have known” the message was on her phone had she not contacted Alexis about the vacation.

“Holy s**t, Shannon,” a gobsmacked Gina responded.

“Can you believe that?” a tearful Shannon said, but Gina noted she could because she was always on Shannon’s side for this one.

Gina trashes Alexis

“Who is the biggest liar? Alexis. Lies on lies on lies, you’re a liar,” Gina declared in a confessional.

The drama took another turn when Shannon admitted that she had already sent Tamra a copy of the message.

Tamra, who has been highly critical of Shannon this season, responded that Alexis didn’t have her number, which is why she did not receive a copy.

“I’m not doing this any longer, so if you want to go not the bandwagon and get on your platform and say Shannon Beador’s a liar, then you go right ahead because I know who I am,” Shannon said of Tamra in a confessional.

“And I have taken such responsibility in the hardest year of my life. I am doing the best I can,” she concluded.

The episode didn’t give Alexis a chance to respond because she isn’t on the cast trip, but perhaps that’s why she was so activated at the reunion.

Andy Cohen teased the reunion earlier this week and said it was calmer than expected until Alexis arrived.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.