Alexis Bellino issues shady response to Shannon Beador’s text in RHOC sneak peek

Shannon Beador is done cowering down to Alexis Bellino after weeks of the newbie taking shots at her.

Alexis, in defense of her beau John Janssen, has been threatening to show receipts of Shannon’s alleged lies amid claims she owes her ex $75,000.

Alexis and John took things a bit further, threatening to release damaging videos of the 60-year-old after she refused to meet their request.

Alexis gave us whiplash in the latest episode when she suddenly attempted a truce with Shannon, even sending a huge bouquet and a literal olive branch on her birthday.

However, Shannon wasn’t buying any of it, as she instantly figured Alexis was trying to snag an invite to the first international cast trip of the season, which she was hosting.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star reeled off an epic message to the 47-year-old, letting her know she was not invited to London with the group.

In a sneak peek for Episode 13, titled You Are Cordially Not Invited, Alexis responds.

Alexis Bellino claps back at Shannon Beador in the RHOC sneak peek

In a teaser for the new episode, Shannon joins Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Pedranti at the hospital for mammogram screenings.

However, while they wait for the doctor the conversation quickly turns to the trip fiasco with Alexis and Shannon.

Jenn tells the ladies that she was at Alexis’ home with Katie Ginella when Shannon’s text came in and affirmed that she was not invited on the cast trip.

“I was with her when she got the text. She’s like, ‘That’s it!'” says Jenn. “I mean, she was like bat s**t crazy and basically kicks Katie and I’s a** out, slams the door.”

Shannon then shares Alexis’s shady response with the group.

The text reads, “Hi Shannon Beador. Since you’re hosting this amazing trip to Europe with our friends, surely you can scrounge up the funds to pay my future husband the $75,000 that you borrowed and owe him. Safe travels.”

Shannon calls Alexis ‘delusional’ amid cast trip drama

As the conversation continues, Jenn reasons that Alexis is upset because she assumed she would be included in the cast trip to London.

“I truly think she thought she was coming, Shannon,” says Jenn.

“That would be hashtag delusional, but okay,” responds Shannon.

She then tells the ladies why she has no interest in the olive branch gesture, noting all the things Alexis has done since returning to the show.

“I don’t need a flower thing,” reasons the RHOC star. “Because trust me when a girl’s calling me ‘liar face’ and ‘I’ve got receipts’ and getting in the middle of a lawsuit that I had with a person I was with– by the way stop the three and a half years — over four years of my life with.”

Check out the RHOC sneak peek below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.