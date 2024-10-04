Alexis Bellino threatens to shun RHOC cast after Shannon Beador doesn’t invite her on cast trip

Alexis Bellino has been trying to re-immerse herself in The Real Housewives of Orange County the entire season, but the results haven’t been positive.

After coming on the show with a transparent agenda to clear John Janssen’s name, fans turned on her big time because she went after Shannon Beador instead of having a storyline.

Had Alexis not been a part of RHOC Season 18, Shannon would have had a much easier ride. There’s no question about that.

Thursday’s new episode of the Bravo hit sent the action into high gear when Shannon assembled her friends at an event to celebrate her 60th birthday.

There, she told the cast she was inviting them on a trip to London but noted that she had drafted a text to Alexis to let her know she didn’t make the invite list.

This came mere moments after Alexis sent Shannon a literal olive branch alongside a message in which the former orange holder begged for a “fresh start” with Shannon.

Shannon admitted to the ladies that she appreciated the sentiment, but it was too late because Alexis had been on the show for nine weeks and caused many problems.

Ultimately, Shannon believed that John had coached her to extend the olive branch.

Shannon believes John is behind the birthday gift

Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella begged to tell Shannon’s rival the news of her now being invited on the London trip because they were worried she would perceive Shannon’s message as “harsh.”

Sometime later, Alexis had Katie and Jennifer over for charcuterie and drinks and asked them if Shannon was ready to “move forward” with her.

When Katie said Shannon had an issue with how long it took her to reach out, Alexis melted down.

“My last effort was to extend an olive branch. Unfortunately, I keep hitting a brick wall. I want peace in the group. That’s it,” she claimed in a confessional.

“You know what, I’ve tried it all, girls. Now I’m f*****g done. What is she so hung up on?” Alexis asked her friends.

In one of the most unhinged moments of the season, Alexis ushered Katie and Jennifer out of her house.

“You know what? I won’t be around this group,” Alexis yelled at them, which didn’t sit right with her two friends, who had just told her the news.

“I’m done. This is unbelievable. I’m done,” she affirmed as she shut the door.

Will Alexis bail on RHOC?

Alexis’ mask has finally slipped, but will she follow through and stay away from the ladies?

We know she tries to derail the trip by telling Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow that she and John were looking at engagement rings, so something tells us she’ll be around for the rest of the season.

The big question is whether or not Katie and Jennifer will continue to be her friends after the way she treated them.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.