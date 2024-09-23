RHOC preview features Tamra Judge telling her costars that Alexis Bellino was acting ‘crazy’

The upcoming Real Housewives of Orange County installment picks up where Episode 11 left off and Alexis Bellino remains a topic of conversation.

In a teaser for Episode 12 titled The Elephant in the Room, the women discuss Alexis’s behavior at their recent get-together.

The blonde beauty garnered backlash when she inserted herself in a tense conversation between Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow.

Meanwhile, Tamra, usually Team Alexis, admits in the sneak peek that she was “acting f***ing crazy.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the outspoken RHOC star will admit this in person to her friend.

However, she had no issues making the proclamation when she met with Emily, Katie Ginella, Jennifer Pedranti, and a few of the husbands for lunch.

Tamra Judge admits Alexis Bellino was behaving ‘crazy’

The preview for the upcoming episode of RHOC shows some of the cast out at lunch, discussing what went down at Jennifer’s pool party.

“Can we talk about Alexis the other night?” Tamra says to the group. “She was acting f***ing crazy.”

“Looney tunes,” someone chimes in.

“Alexis didn’t help that night,” reasons Emily, referencing her conversation with Heather.

“I feel like Heather and I maybe could’ve just went and sat down if Alexis wasn’t there,” she continues. “I had tried to talk to Heather and I had tried to tell her how I felt from my heart as a f***ing friend.”

Meanwhile, Emily has been getting blowback from viewers about that conversation where (it seemed) she blamed Heather for her insecurities.

Tamra wasn’t on Emily’s side, but the 57-year-old changes her tune as Emily shares more about her feelings in the clip.

Emily says she doesn’t think Heather did anything deliberately by putting her and Alexis in the same dress at the fashion show, but explains that it affected her psyche.

“I didn’t understand that side of it and I apologize from the deepest side of my heart,” exclaims Tamra.

RHOC viewers are still dragging Emily Simpson

Although some of the cast understands Emily’s feelings, RHOC viewers still don’t.

“I’m so confused about Emily. If you’re not a size 0, why would people give you that size?? Why are you bothered they gave you your size? I’m lost lol,” confessed a commenter.

“I’m so confused… she literally gave her the correct size …I don’t understand what Heather did wrong,” added someone else.

One viewer wrote, “Emily needs therapy. The problem isn’t Heather and who cares what size dress you wear?…”

“Emily this is your only insecurity. You don’t get to take it out on those around you. Maybe go back to therapy,” reiterated someone else.

RHOC fans weigh in. Pic credit: @bravpsnarkside/Instagram

Is Emily making too much out of this fashion show fiasco? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.