RHOC’s Emily Simpson shares moment that was cut from Alexis Bellino’s tearful scene

During Episode 11, Alexis Bellino stormed into Jennifer Pedranti’s home in quite a state, and she even had a meltdown at one point.

After tearfully confessing to a very rough day, the group tried to get more information about what was happening.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star didn’t go into details, only sharing that all the legal issues involving John Janssen and Shannon Beador were becoming overwhelming.

She also reasoned that she met John at the wrong time due to his ongoing drama with Shannon, claiming she should have met him six months later.

Despite getting involved in the drama and not knowing how to untangle herself from the mess, the 47-year-old made it clear that breaking up with him wasn’t an option.

During a recent interview, Emily Simpson shed more light on what Alexis revealed to them that night.

Emily Simpson talks about a deleted RHOC scene with Alexis Bellino

Emily was a guest on Jeff Lewis Live and revealed that some of the pool party footage was cut out.

The RHOC star said they were filming for “hours and hours” because when Alexis first arrived, she kept hinting that something happened, but when they asked, she kept insisting that she couldn’t talk about it.

“We all sat around for a good 45 minutes while everyone was like, ‘Well, what is it?… just say it, what is it?’ I was so irritated,” confessed Emily.

She noted that Alexis eventually spilled the tea, but viewers never saw it.

“They didn’t show it, but it was about the lawsuit,” shared Emily, who noted that up to that point, John had only sent Shannon a demand letter to recoup the $75,000 Shannon allegedly owed him.

However, Emily shared that on the day of the party, “He actually filed a lawsuit against Shannon,” and the story was about to be published by a media outlet on that day.

Does Emily have regrets about her confrontation with Heather Dubrow?

Emily also touched on her heated confrontation with Heather Dubrow after she shared her insecurities about the recent fashion show.

The RHOC star reasoned that she didn’t think the conversation would take such a turn and that, in hindsight, she would have taken a different approach.

“I really, in my head, thought that it would have been more of a bonding experience between two friends,” said Emily. “I feel like I made it clear that I didn’t think Heather did anything malicious.”

However, Heather went on the defense, and things went left.

“Now I look back, I’m like, well, I should’ve asked her to you go sit somewhere together, the two of us,” reasoned Emily. “But I really was concerned that it was gonna get brought up by somebody else.”

Check out Emily’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.