Tamra Judge says RHOC backlash ‘is affecting’ Alexis Bellino — Is production to blame?

Alexis Bellino has been on a warpath to take down Shannon Beador, and she’s getting blowback over her behavior.

However, she has at least one person in her corner: Tamra Judge.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star defended her new bestie in a recent interview, something she’s been doing a lot lately.

According to the blonde beauty, the harsh backlash from viewers “is affecting” Alexis.

It seems Tamra and Alexis are also trying to blame production for how she’s portrayed on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tamra claimed they filmed some heartfelt moments with the returning OC Housewife, but none were shown.

Instead, we’ve seen Alexis going hard for John Janssen and bashing Shannon in every episode of Season 18.

Tamra Judge says the harsh RHOC backlash ‘is affecting’ Alexis Bellino

Tamra recently dished about the season so far and was asked how Alexis has been handling the blowback from viewers.

“You know, it is affecting her, confessed the RHOC star. “And the one thing that I will say about Alexis is that she’s got the kindest heart.”

Viewers haven’t seen this kind of heart that Tamra spoke of, and some would say they’ve seen quite the opposite.

Alexis has been called cruel for going hard at Shannon, even threatening recently to release video footage of the 60-year-old that could ruin her.

We’ll see how that plays out in Episode 7, The Gloves Are Off.

Meanwhile, during Tamra’s chat on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, she continued to sing Alexis’ praises, claiming that the 47-year-old was concerned about Shannon’s well-being before signing on to do the show.

“She said, ‘Tamra, there’s a part of me that doesn’t really wanna go back. I know Shannon’s really down and out, and I don’t wanna add to it.'”

However, Tamra said it wasn’t until the “last minute” that Alexis decided to sign her contract.

Is production giving Alexis Bellino a bad edit?

It’s the excuse many reality TV stars use when portrayed as villains on the show, and Alexis has certainly been wearing that crown with pride this season.

However, Tamra thinks we’re only seeing one side of Alexis, and fans say it’s not her good side.

“We really thought that things were going to turn around when Big Bear came,” said Tamra, referring to the cast trip. “We had such a good time.”

“We really went into depth about her mom passing away and what that has done to her and how it’s affected her…and none of that’s being shown,” noted the RHOC star.

“She’s been spending her time defending Johnny J,” Tamra added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.