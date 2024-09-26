RHOC viewers argue that Alexis Bellino is the most hated Housewife ever: ‘The entire world hates her guts’

Alexis Bellino is the name on everyone’s tongue as Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County continues to play out.

However, is she the most hated Bravo Housewife of all time?

Viewers argue that point on social media after a commenter reasoned that the “entire world hates her guts.”

One thing’s for sure: she’s the most hated RHOC star, and that’s saying a lot when her castmate is Tamra Judge.

In the first half of the season, Tamra was giving Alexis a run for her money, and while the controversial Bravo star is still getting her share of backlash, the hate has amplified for Alexis.

It could very well be that viewers had different expectations for her return to the show.

However, while the heat is definitely on her this season, not everyone thinks she’s getting it worse than other Bravo Housewives.

According to viewers, Teddi Mellencamp, Camille Grammer, Annemarie Wiley, Diana Jenkins, and even Erika Jayne had it much worse for a short stint.

X user says ‘the entire world hates’ Alexis Bellino

The RHOC star was a topic of conversation on X after a user made an interesting point.

“I have never witnessed a Real Housewives cast member receive more hate than Alexis. It’s 100% deserved but damn it must be hell for her. Literally, the entire world hates her guts. 😭 #RHOC.”

Pic credit: @RHLegend32/X

Alexis Bellino has already responded to the hate she’s received from viewers and is not surprised.

In a recent interview, the 47-year-old admitted that she understands why viewers dislike her after watching the episodes.

However, she reasoned that editing has much to do with her portrayal on the show, adding that many pieces of the puzzle have been cut out to make her look bad.

RHOC viewers argue whether Alexis is the most hated Bravo Housewife

RHOC viewers responded to the X user’s comment with varying opinions.

“Camille, Beverly Hills, Season 1 it was worse for her,” claimed an X user.

“Erika Jayne got it worse a couple of seasons ago ago tbh,” noted someone else.

“I think Teddi got it bad too,” another added.

A commenter noted, “I don’t know. We REALLY didn’t like Annemarie. At least Alexis has done this before so she knows it may shift.”

Someone stated, “Diana Jenkins, Anne Marie and Alexis Bellino are def the top 3. Could add Jennie from SLC after her fb post resurfaced.”

Another added, “I don’t know Tamara IMO is the winner of being the most hated and Alexis is 2nd.”

Pic credit: @urmomsgaybff/@Lorna8260/@ItsBravoBtch/@eduardo75959121/@BerdyBlu/@LoriStenberg/X

Is Alexis the most hated Bravo Housewife of all time? If not, tell us who you think should get the title.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.