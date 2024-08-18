Tamra Judge reacts to RHOC fans bashing Alexis Bellino: ‘It is affecting her’

Tamra Judge isn’t having the best season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Fans continually criticize her for her treatment of one-time friend Shannon Beador.

That said, she’s probably happy that Alexis Bellino is on the cast because the returning star has felt the heat across social media since her first scene back.

Ahead of the premiere, many theorized that Alexis was brought back merely to terrorize Shannon.

Through the first batch of episodes, Alexis has implied that Shannon has told countless lies about John Janssen, even claiming that Shannon has to redeem the man’s name.

It’s been frustrating to watch as a viewer, and it has confirmed that there’s no path forward for Alexis on the show unless she has a miraculous change of heart in the back half of the season.

During a recent episode, Alexis came in hot with Shannon and even tried to get one up on Vicki Gunvalson. Fans conceded that Alexis believes she’s a full-time cast member.

Tamra and Alexis patching things up has been surprising. Sadly, Alexis is laser-focused on doing anything that will upset Shannon.

Alexis is feeling the heat

In a new interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Tamra opened up about the backlash leveled at Alexis, and it does sound like it’s impacting her.

“It is affecting her. And the other thing I will say about Alexis is she’s got the kindest heart,” Tamra dished.

Tamra said they had “many conversations” while Alexis communicated with producers about returning for Season 18.

Tamra explained that the former orange holder was apprehensive about returning to the show because “Shannon is really down and out.”

According to The Traitors alum, it all came down the wire as Alexis only agreed to return at the last minute.

Tamra says that many scenes have been cut

Tamra also claimed that thus far, many scenes of her and Alexis talking about the past have not made it to air, signaling that producers are only interested in what she has to say about Shannon.

It has been uncomfortable watching all of her scenes be about taking Shannon down, but there’s a good chance that this is what producers want viewers to see.

Adding more of Alexis’s life away from the Shannon drama could have been an excellent way to elevate her storyline and showcase that there’s far more going on than going to bat for John against Shannon.

Perhaps the back half of the season will show more about Alexis because it’s a real shame that we’re not getting a balance here.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.