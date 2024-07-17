Tamra Judge slammed for ‘classless’ RHOC Season 18 tagline

The Real Housewives of Orange County is off to an excellent start for Season 18.

Episode 1 hit the airwaves earlier this month, and the buzz surrounding the dynamics among the cast is at an all-time high.

As Season 18 starts, the ladies’ taglines have been revealed, and Tamra Judge is catching flak for hers.

Adding Tamra back into the mix helped boost visibility and keep viewers interested, even if only for her antics.

With the return of Alexis Bellino, the tension among the women is high. This time, though, Jesus Jugs and Tamra are on the same side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Viewers can expect nothing less than Tamra stirring the pot this season, especially regarding Shannon Beador. The two had a falling out after Shannon’s DUI in September, and now, it’s game on.

Tamra Judge called ‘classless’ following tagline reveal

The Season 18 taglines are some of the best The Real Housewives of Orange County has had in recent years.

Everyone has something fitting, and while some are better than others, Tamra Judge is catching most of the heat.

Her tagline is “The only thing stuck up about me is my middle finger.”

The comment section lit up with opinions about the women and their taglines.

One read, “Gawd, Tamra is so classless.”

Another said, “Always so classy Tamra🤡”

And one more pointed out Tamra’s read like something a “14 yr old would say!”

Pic credit: @entertainmenttonight/Instagram

What’s to come on Season 18 of RHOC?

There is so much coming up on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

So much is happening among the women in their lives. Shannon Beador is dealing with the aftermath of her DUI and Alexis Bellino being part of the cast.

Alexis is currently dating Shannon’s ex, John Janssen, and their relationship has spilled over into social media drama.

The women are back and forth about “Johnny J,” and Alexis isn’t allowing anything negative about her man. She recently called out Shannon’s “obsession” with John to the tune of Patsy Cline’s Crazy.

Tamra Judge fell out with Shannon, and the two have not reconciled. She was left out of the Tres Amigas schtick they were doing for their show, and it has been rebranded to suit Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon without Tamra.

Meanwhile, the new girl, Katie, will clash with Heather Dubrow. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, as she was brought into the group by Gina Kirschenheiter, which makes it a trick situation.

Buckle up, OC fans! It will be a wild ride.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.