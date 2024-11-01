Alexis Bellino is ‘nervous’ about the reunion while RHOC cast is ready to bring ‘receipts’

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County aired its last episode but the show is not over yet.

The most anticipated event of the season, the reunion, must still play out and the cast is ready for the showdown.

Viewers are looking forward to seeing Alexis Bellino in the hot seat and admittedly the returning RHOC star is “nervous” about the big event.

Alexis admitted her nervousness during a recent chat with Bravo while confessing that she’s ready to put some things to rest.

As for her castmates, they are looking forward to the reunion as well and will be armed with their receipts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Heather Dubrow made those very claims, referencing her season-long feud with “liar” Katie Ginella.

Fancy Pants also noted that she has some issues to hash out with several of her costars and if all else fails she’s ready to pull out her receipts.

Alexis Bellino is ‘nervous’ about the RHOC reunion

Alexis was honest about her feelings regarding the RHOC reunion during a stop at Bravo HQ.

The 47-year-old is right up there with Tamra Judge garnering the most backlash this season for her treatment of Shannon Beador.

This is not Alexis’s first rodeo, but it’s been at least a decade since she’s had to endure a reunion.

“Oh boy, those reunions ugh! It’s where we can get some things off our chest, put some things to rest,” the Bravo star exclaimed. “I’m nervous, but I’m ready, and I am just leading with the truth.”

RHOC newbie, Katie Ginella also shared her mindset going into her first reunion, admitting that she doesn’t want to overthink it.

“I feel like I will make myself so anxious if I’m thinking too much,” reasoned the brunette beauty, who noted she’s hoping to squash her beef with Heather, adding, “It’s dragging on way too long.”

Heather Dubrow is bringing receipts for ‘liar’ Katie Ginella

Heather Dubrow is ready to faceoff with Katie at the reunion after another rocky altercation in the Season 18 finale.

“Who do you think I’d confront?” questioned Heather during her Bravo HQ interview. “You’d say, Katie.”

The RHOC star continued, “As far as Katie goes. I feel like Katie’s just a liar, so I don’t see getting any resolution there.”

Heather also has some bones to pick with a few other women in the group: Shannon, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

“I have receipts; I can bring receipts. Is it necessary?” exclaimed Heather. “People know I’m not a liar. I’m not really sure I need them, but maybe I’ll just have them just in case.”

Check out the RHOC cast interviews below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Thursday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.