Katie Ginella mocks Heather Dubrow after she unfollows the RHOC newbie on social media

If you were holding your breath for a reconciliation between Heather Dubrow and Katie Ginella, save yourself and breathe.

Things have gotten worse between the duo, and now, Heather has unfollowed The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie on social media.

Katie reposted a screenshot after eagle-eyed fans noticed Fancy Pants was no longer following her on Instagram.

The 40-year-old also issued an epic response, posting a video that showed her mocking Heather while unbotheredly sipping a glass of wine.

This comes after the pair filmed the Season 18 reunion, which means they did not resolve their issues at the sitdown.

Paparazzi Gate was one thing, but the final straw for Heather played out in Episode 16, and now she’s done with Katie for good.

Heather Dubrow unfollows her RHOC castmate Katie Ginella on social media

Heather recently discovered that Katie was spreading another rumor about her; now, even the kids are involved.

Katie’s daughter babysat Emily Simpson’s twin boys and told her mom that the kids commented about not liking Heather.

Emily has denied that she spoke negatively about Heather while her boys were present, claiming that Katie’s daughter was the one who put those comments in their heads.

Now, things have gotten so messy that Heather wants nothing to do with Katie, and she made that very clear by unfollowing her on Instagram.

Katie reposted a screenshot on her Instagram Story as proof after @allabouttrhpodcast noted, “@heatherdubrow unfollows @katie.ginella #rhoc 👀.”

Katie mocks Heather in a funny TikTok video

Let’s just say Katie isn’t at home crying about being unfollowed by Heather, but she did post a funny response on TikTok.

The clip showed the RHOC star sipping red wine with her husband.

“When SHE unfollows you. Cheers 🍷,” Katie captioned the post.

Meanwhile, a funny audio played in the background with a screeching voice repeating, “Thank you, Heather! Thank you so much, Heather, Heather, Heather!”

Meanwhile, viewers love that the Bravo newbie is unbothered by the drama, and they took to the comments to applaud her.

“Ohhh unbothered Katie is my fav character 😘,” wrote one commenter.

“I love how unboring this is!!!” added someone else.

An RHOC viewer exclaimed, “Katie is Queen. The confessionals give so much sass and sparkle!”

Another added, “this is almost too gangster even for me! 👏👏👏.”

What do you think of Katie and Heather’s feud? Has it gone too far?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.