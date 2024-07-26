RHOC spoilers: Newbie Katie Ginella is ready to take down Heather Dubrow

Katie Ginella has been flying under the radar for the past three episodes, but The Real Housewives of Orange County star is about to make a big splash.

The newbie is up against top dog Heather Dubrow and we can’t wait to see how that plays out.

We already saw a teaser of Katie calling Heather a liar in the Season 18 trailer and viewers are about to find out why.

A sneak peek of Episode 4, shows Katie having drinks with the other women and she spilled some tea about Heather.

Last season the RHOC cast accused Fancy Pants of staging paparazzi photos with her husband Terry Dubrow.

The photos of the Dubrows looking more in love than ever at Disneyland were posted on the blogs immediately after rumors emerged that Terry cheated on Heather.

Despite the perfectly timed sequence of events, Heather denied the allegations, but Katie has proof her castmate lied.

RHOC newbie Katie Ginella takes aim at Heather Dubrow

Katie Ginella is about to step things up in Episode 4 and a sneak peek already has us excited for what’s to come.

The teaser shows Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Jen Pedranti, and Gina Kirschenheiter enjoying a girl’s night out with Katie.

That’s when Emily kicked things off, telling the women, “When Heather did the paparazzi photos, Katie has more information about that whole situation.”

“You said that she hired paparazzi,” continued Emily.

Tamra eagerly jumped in, since she had also mentioned the staged paparazzi photos on an episode of Two Ts in a Pod with her co-host Teddi Mellencamp.

“Last year she was dead set on, ‘It’s a lie,'” exclaims Tamra in her confessional. “She yelled at me, she yelled at Emily, and now here comes Katie, a little gift from God.”

“I mean it makes me feel a little vindicated, I’m not gonna lie,” Tamra confessed.

Katie says she has proof Heather lied about the staged paparazzi photos

We all saw the clip of Heather confronting Katie about being called a liar, and in the scene, the newbie did not back down.

As for why she doubled down on her claims, the brunette beauty says she has proof.

“There was a little bit of bad press around Heather and Terry,” Katie tells Emily and Gina in a flashback. “I texted my friend — he’s in charge of all these photographers — I said ‘Is this true, did she hire photographers to come take a photo of her?’ He said, ‘Yes.'”

As the scene returns to the girls’ night out, Tamra says, “So you’re telling me she alerted the paparazzi she was gonna be at Disneyland? Do you have proof of that?”

“I have a screenshot of it,” responds Katie.

Check out the Episode 4 sneak peek below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.