Tamra Judge says she will ‘settle things’ with Heather Dubrow at the RHOC reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has shaken things up.

Tamra Judge returned after two seasons away, and Heather Dubrow returned to welcome in Season 16.

There was speculation the drama between Tamra and Heather would be intense, and as midseason hits, it’s apparent these two are battling it out.

With two very strong personalities and Shannon Beador thrown in the mix, it was a recipe for disaster.

With filming already wrapped, the RHOC reunion will be the next time all the ladies are together on a stage with Andy Cohen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what Tamra had to say about moving forward with Heather following the tension between them through Season 17.

Tamra Judge plans to ‘settle things’ with Heather Dubrow at the RHOC reunion.

Tamra Judge spoke to In Touch exclusively about Season 17 and her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She addressed her feelings about returning to the franchise after two seasons away and knowing that some women had said negative things about her while she was away. There was also some anxiety and hurt surrounding her friendship with Shannon Beador and how it fell to the wayside when Tamra wasn’t asked back for Season 15.

When asked where she stands with Heather Dubrow, Tamra told the publication, “We did not end on a very good note. But I don’t hate Heather, and I’m not going to bash her. When my daughter Sophia graduated high school, Heather texted me saying congratulations. I think we’ll settle things at the reunion.”

There may be a way forward between these two, but after a tough season, we suspect Heather may not return for Season 18.

When will the Season 17 RHOC reunion film?

With the midseason trailer for Season 17 dropping earlier this month, it’s almost time for The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies to gather and film the reunion.

Typically, the reunion is filmed six to eight weeks before the finale is scheduled to air, so it’s likely sometime in September when ladies can hash it all out.

Tamra Judge has much to answer for this season, including her imploding friendship with newbie Jennifer Pedranti. She will likely address things between her and Heather Dubrow and some of her other actions from this season. However, Tamra isn’t the only one who will have behaviors to answer for.

Tune in weekly to see what goes down and what topics will pop up at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.