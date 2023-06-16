Shannon Beador keeps reuniting with ex-husband David — Are they getting back together?

Shannon Beador knows how to get people talking.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a selfie with her ex-husband, David Beador, and it sent followers into a tailspin.

Their relationship following their contentious divorce was non-existent, despite having three children. RHOC viewers watched everything play out, and when it was finally over, it was clear there was no coming back from it.

However, Shannon and David have shared photos twice in the last few weeks. The first was just the two of them after they ran into each other at The Quiet Woman, and the second was at their twins’ graduation.

With Shannon looking amazing these days, there was some curiosity about whether there could be a rekindling of love between the exes.

Will Shannon and David Beador get back together?

Shannon Beador shuts down any chance of reconciling with David Beador

Following the surprising selfie share from Shannon Beador, she is making it clear that nothing is happening with David Beador — now or ever.

With The Real Housewives of Orange County only two episodes in, Shannon has been making her rounds for press. She appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and the situation between her and David was brought up.

Shannon revealed there is no chance of anything romantic between them, but she hopes they can get to a good place for the children.

She revealed that she and David hadn’t talked in five years until they ran into each other at The Quiet Woman. Shannon also confirmed that when he would be talking to his daughters and heard her voice, he would hang up.

Their girls were so happy to see the selfie of their parents together, and Shannon revealed that it was “sad” to see that.

David Beador is currently going through a divorce from Lesley Cook

Things between Shannon Beador and David Beador are seemingly getting better as he is going through a divorce from his current wife, Lesley Cook.

News of the divorce broke right around the time Shannon shared the selfie of her and David, and since then, reports have emerged that things are messy between the spouses.

Shannon has refrained from commenting on what is happening with her ex and remains focused on her life and moving forward after she went through a devastating split from John Janssen earlier this year.

While there won’t be a romantic reconciliation, Shannon and David Beador may be able to get to a place of being cordial for their daughters.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.