Shannon Beador poses with David Beador and RHOC fans have questions

With the upcoming Season 17 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County just days away, Shannon Beador knows how to drum up interest.

As one of the longest-lasting current Housewives of the show, seeing Shannon reunite with Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge during the upcoming season is something viewers are looking forward to watching. The Tres Amigas are a good time, if nothing else.

However, no one had Shannon taking a selfie with her ex-husband, David Beador, on their Bingo card for 2023. Especially after their contentious divorce that played out on the show and in the headlines.

They joined RHOC as a married couple, even renewing their vows following David’s cheating scandal that broke Shannon completely.

The last few seasons featured Shannon moving on with John Janssen, but they broke up shortly after Season 17 wrapped. However, she also recently reunited with him, causing followers to wonder what was happening between them.

So, what’s happening between Shannon and David Beador now?

Shannon Beador stuns followers with David Beador selfie

On Instagram, seeing Shannon Beador pose for and share a selfie with her ex-husband David Beador was stunning.

She captioned the share, “You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm 😳 @david_beador_”

The fact that she tagged him was surprising too.

Shannon Beador gets mixed reactions from followers

After watching Shannon Beador go through what she did with David Beador on several seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, her followers had varying reactions.

One commented, “The shock on my face when this showed up on my feed. I thought I skipped a timeline.”

Another said, “Oh god Shannon no… no. Are you seeing the right therapist??? I am losing respect for you.”

Other comments used their shared last name, mocking that Shannon had some food in her teeth while she posed with David and discussed the selfie not being on their bingo cards.

Since filming for Season 17 has wrapped, it will be interesting to see if Any brings this up when the ladies reunite for The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion later this summer.

Shannon has been very clear about the dissolution of her marriage to David and her feelings surrounding everything that went down. It wasn’t easy for her, but she was able to move on and build a life for herself and her daughters.

This likely isn’t anything more than a shock value selfie, but followers are paying close attention on the off chance it isn’t just that.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Wednesday, June 8, at 8/7c on Bravo.