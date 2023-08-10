Terry Dubrow tearfully recounts how wife Heather Dubrow ‘saved’ his life amid health scare

Dr. Terry Dubrow has a newfound appreciation for his wife, Heather Dubrow, and he should because she saved his life.

The plastic surgeon was tearful as he recounted how Heather’s quick thinking and insistence on him going to the ER prevented a fatal moment.

Heather also got emotional — and honestly, so did I — as Terry explained how things could have turned out if not for his wife.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, but this time Terry wasn’t by her side.

The Botched star usually accompanies Heather to New York, where the late-night show is filmed.

However, Terry had to sit this one out after a recent health scare.

Terry Dubrow says his wife Heather Dubrow’ literally saved my life’

Terry called into WWHL while Heather was a guest on the show, and he told Andy Cohen and the audience what went down a few nights ago.

Terry and Heather were having a night out for dinner, and in the clip, he recounted having “symptoms of a stroke due to an anatomical defect in my heart.”

“I’m gonna try to say this without crying,” added the 64-year-old. “The only reason I’m standing here today and not six feet under is because of my best friend and beloved wife’s insistence that I go to the emergency room.”

During their night out, Heather noticed something was off and urged him to go to the ER, but the plastic surgeon refused.

However, the RHOC star didn’t give up. She called her husband’s friends, who are also doctors, and they eventually convinced him to go, and it saved his life.

“I did go, and I did have a hole in my heart,” revealed Terry, who noted that his symptoms could have led to a major stroke.

Terry is now back home and is thankful for his wife’s persistence.

“She literally saved my life,” he added.

RHOC stars Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador are at odds

Heather certainly has a lot to be thankful for today because if not for her quick thinking, things could have been fatal.

Unfortunately, no amount of quick thinking can save Heather from the OC drama, as her castmates are all turning on her this season.

Heather is being blamed for sharing personal details about Shannon Beador’s relationship with her now ex-boyfriend John Janssen. The two women were working on their friendship but don’t get your hopes up.

During a recent chat with US Weekly, Heather made it clear that Shannon is not interested in fixing their issues.

“She’s not very into me. She does not care for me,” said Heather. “I really care about Shannon and I just want her to be happy. And that’s all I ever wanted.”

Check out Terry Dubrow’s emotional confession below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.