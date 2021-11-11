Fired RHOC cast member Kelly Dodd calls Heather Dubrow and her husband ‘losers’ as they dined at the same restaurant

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd threw profanities at RHOC star Heather Dubrow. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd trash-talked returning RHOC cast member Heather Dubrow behind her back — literally.

Kelly and Heather found themselves coincidentally sitting by each other in the same restaurant.

It’s unknown if Heather knew that Kelly was there but Kelly certainly realized Heather was there.

She then proceeded to film herself smack-talking Heather and Terry, who were seated at the table behind her.

Kelly Dodd calls Heather and Terry Dubrow profanities

Kelly sat with another couple as she trash-talked Heather and Terry.

“Should I ask these a**holes why they’re suing me? Terry and Heather, why are they suing me?” She asked to her camera.

In the following clip, Rick had returned from the bathroom and Kelly kept urging him to ask “Gomer Pyle” why he’s suing him as Rick laughed.

She added, “She looks like the mom from Coraline from that cartoon and he looks like Gomer Pyle.”

In a third clip, Kelly taped Heather and Terry from another angle and said, “We got dumb and dumber right there. F**kfaces.”

In the last video, Kelly pointed out that Heather and Terry were sitting alone at a six-top.

“If you’re at a table for six, you have zero friends. A table for six and you’re all alone…what does that tell you? Losers!” She exclaimed.

The entire one-way exchange was captured and re-uploaded by fan account Real Housewives on Instagram.

Kelly and Heather’s messy history

This is not the first time Kelly has slandered Heather publicly.

Kelly and Heather filmed exactly one season of RHOC. Heather was on the show from Seasons 7 through 11, the season Kelly Dodd joined the show. The two clashed instantly. It’s unclear the exact reason Heather left but it’s rumored that it was because of Kelly.

Coincidentally, Heather returned the season after Kelly Dodd was fired. This was when Kelly began to talk smack about Heather once again.

Kelly has called Heather Dubrow a “liar” for the comments she made in Not All Diamonds and Rosé and a “snob” when she found out Heather was rejoining the RHOC cast.

The last straw for Heather came when Kelly implied that she got COVID-19 from Heather Dubrow’s son.

Heather threatened to sue, and Kelly responded in her classic manner.

“So I got this letter from an attorney from the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that may sound like truth when in fact it was a joke, and for that, I’m offering my sincere apology,” said Kelly while holding the letter.

Kelly, however, didn’t seem sincere as her voice was laced with sarcasm. It seems that Kelly’s apology wasn’t good enough for Heather.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.