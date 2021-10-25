Kelly Dodd blasts Heather Dubrow, calls returning Real Housewives of Orange County star a liar

Kelly Dodd is calling out Heather Dubrow for commenting on RHOC when she wasn’t on the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Kelly Dodd can be quite polarizing and it’s likely part of the reason she’s no longer a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But when Heather Dubrow commented on some of the more offensive things Kelly has said on the show, the former RHOC star took aim.

With Kelly’s exit from RHOC still fresh and Heather coming in to rejoin the cast in her absence, Kelly is likely feeling some kind of way about the switch up. But it was a quote from Heather in the new book Not All Diamonds and Rosé that has Kelly upset.

Kelly Dodd calls out Heather Dubrow

In an Instagram video where Kelly is flipping through the pages of the new Bravo book, she says, “I have a real problem with Heather Dubrow commenting on seasons that… I didn’t film with her for four years and she’s commenting on bullcrap and I’m going to talk about this on my podcast on Monday.”

She continued, “How they clearly try to make her look good and me look bad. Why are they letting her comment on seasons that she was not even on?”

Kelly doubled down with the post’s caption, making it clear that she was not happy with how Heather talked about her in the new book.

She wrote, “I have some real issues with this book !! Allowing HD to weigh in on seasons she didn’t film… She claimed she never watched the show after she left so is she lying ? Why would she be talking trash about me for things she says I did during seasons she wasn’t involved in and allegedly never saw?”

Then, the former reality star said she would be talking about Heather and her comments on her podcast later today, though we’re not clear what else she can even say.

For reference, Heather Dubrow’s comment that had Kelly Dodd so upset said, “Yeah but Kelly talks about Black people, she talks about ISIS, she talks about Jews — I don’t understand why she’s Teflon?”

Kelly Dodd was ready for a fight as RHOC fans defended Heather Dubrow

Even though the comments were limited on Kelly Dodd’s post, there was still plenty of criticism for calling out Heather.

One commenter even called Kelly’s latest rant “a bit dramatic,” prompting a response. In it, Kelly denied that any of the things were racist

Another commenter wrote, “Well, there are the IG lives and Twitter rants that were posted that she probably saw or were forwarded over to her. Just put two and two together of what was going on.”

Kelly was quick to respond, “You are missing the point here.. The book is about the show, not hearsay or tweets or social media posts. She doesn’t belong in the sections addressing seasons she wasn’t on. It’s that simple and including her there commenting on nonsensical allegations is serving someone’s agenda.”

Kelly continued to defend herself in the comments section, where the lines seem pretty evenly drawn between those who do and do not agree with her. She finally wrote, “It may sound bitter but I’m not. I’m just trying to defend myself and that’s my right . I hope you can understand.”

While the first comment suggested that Kelly should defend herself from the trolls, the second one took aim again, reminding her that she is “always talking crap. About everyone” before calling her out for being able to dish it out but not take it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.