RHOC: Newly fired Housewife Kelly Dodd lashes out at ‘hateful bloggers,’ says ‘leave me alone’

Newly fired Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is known for lashing out at the negative comments about her and now she has a new target. This time Kelly is taking issues with the blogs and the constant stories being written about her so she slammed the media and made it known that she wants to be left alone.

Kelly often makes controversial statements that tend to get her in trouble. Furthermore, the fact that she loves to clap back at the criticisms and is often in conflict with someone online, it’s not surprising that she’s in the blogs a lot.

After news broke a few weeks ago that Kelly has now been fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County she’s back on everyone’s radar once again.

Kelly Dodd lashes out at ‘hateful’ bloggers

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is currently on vacation in Cabo San Lucas but it seems the constant stories are messing up her fun time away from home. Kelly posted a video on Instagram this morning blasting all the bloggers that have been writing stories about her.

“I wake up every morning to another Google alert from some hateful tea bloggers…and it’s the same dumb rhetoric about me that I’m racist and transphobic, homophobe and it’s nonsense, it’s ridiculous already,” said Kelly in the video. “You wish I was crying myself to sleep every night but I’m not, okay. Look where I’m at, I’m in Cabo San Lucas and I’m headed to the Bahamas today.”

She added, “I’m living my best life, so excited about the opportunities coming my way. I realize you hateful bloggers have a hard with me being happy but I’m not gonna stop being happy so maybe, perhaps maybe you should write about someone else cause there’s a million other people to write about.”

Kelly Dodd wants to be left alone

The Real Housewives of Orange County star wasn’t done venting in her 45-second video because she accompanied the post with more words for those “hateful bloggers.”

“Dear Bloggers, I won’t apologize for not being miserable! You write the same BS day after day… why are you so obsessed?” wrote Kelly. “Find some new material and leave me alone, or don’t. I’m still gonna keep having the time of my life while you stay jealous and angry. Bye !…it’s Tea 🍵 bloggers, not teen !! They’re idiots.”

The controversial reality TV personality also got some support from husband Rick Leventhal in the comment section of her post. “Proud of you baby. Strong & beautiful” wrote the Fox News reporter.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.