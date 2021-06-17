Kelly Dodd is feuding with this surprising Shahs of Sunset star after RHOC firing

Golnesa Gharachedaghi takes aim at Kelly Dodd after hearing she was fired from RHOC Pic credit: Bravo

Kelly Dodd was recently let go from The Real Housewives of Orange County along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Vargas.

While fans have had mixed feelings about the cast shakeup, the three women who are departing the franchise all posted gracious messages on their social media accounts and were thankful for their time on the show.

Kelly, who is known to be pretty vocal about her opinions, has not been shy to share her feelings about her contract being non-renewed.

While she told fans she was thankful for the past 5 years, she said she felt the next 5 would be even better.

Kelly, however, wasn’t going to leave without throwing a jab or two.

She called out former housewife Heather Dubrow, who will be returning to the RHOC cast, and referred to her as a “snob.”

Kelly Dodd throws shade at Heather Dubrow Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

In addition, it looks like she is now feuding with Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa Gharachedaghi, who made a comment about Kelly’s departure from RHOC.

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa Gharachedaghi takes aim at Kelly Dodd upon firing from RHOC

After hearing the news that Kelly was fired from RHOC, Golnesa took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the casting changes and the network’s decision to bring back Heather.

She wrote, “Yessss!!!! Love Heather! Soooo glad KD is gone. Sorry not sorry.”

She elaborated further on her thoughts after a fan questioned her comment and added, “Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had my fair share of f**k ups, but there needs to be growth and some changes towards a better good.”

She continued, “I don’t like insecure bullies who thrive off of belittling others. Out with the a** and in with the class!”

Golnesa takes aim at Kelly Dodd Pic credit: @gg_golnesa/Instagram

Golnesa is clearly not a big fan of Kelly, who has been known to stir up some controversy during her time on the show.

She’s taken some heat from viewers for comments she made about COVID-19 in addition to being insensitive to the Black Lives Matter movement by wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat.

Not everyone has agreed with Kelly’s outspoken behavior, and those who have criticized her are clearly happy to see her go.

Kelly Dodd fires back at Golnesa

When Kelly caught wind of Golnesa’s comment, she wasted no time responding.

She told Page Six, “I don’t know who this woman is. I don’t watch that show.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, there are a lot of haters in the world. Fortunately, I get far more love than hate. I choose to focus on the thousands and thousands of well-wishes and messages of support I’ve already received today.”

Kelly is no stranger to receiving hate from critics but she seems to be focusing on the positive this time around.

It’s unclear at this time who else will be joining Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Heather Dubrow when RHOC returns next season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.