Kelly Dodd expresses remorse for her ‘God thinning the herd’ comment regarding COVID-19 deaths

It seems like Kelly Dodd may be having a change of heart when it comes to her views on the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The star has spent much of her time debating the seriousness of the virus and often bashed those with opposing views.

One of Kelly’s most infamous comments was that COVID-19 was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

Now, Kelly is taking back these comments and showing some remorse for being insensitive.

Kelly says it was a “stupid thing” for her to make those comments

In a segment on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen read a fan question that asks Kelly about her controversial comments.

“Does Kelly have any remorse for her “God thinning the herd” comment about all the people who’ve been affected and lost people due to COVID? Including your own mom who has been sick?”

“Yeah, of course, I regret saying that,” Kelly responded. “At the time it was a question. Like, ‘why are all these people dying?'”

Stammering over her words, Kelly continued, “Why does a pandemic happen like this? Is it God’s way of thinning the herd? It was a stupid thing for me to say. It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody cuz that wasn’t really my intention. I got freaked out about it and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

Kelly’s mom recently recovered from COVID-19

In early November, Kelly’s brother, Eric Meza, took to his Instagram and shared that their mother had contracted the virus.

In the post, Eric asked for prayers since their mother, Bobbi Meza, was in ICU because of the virus. The 71-year-old is also a diabetic which further complicated her situation.

At the time, Kelly commented on the post, contradicting her brother’s statements about Bobbi being in ICU.

She claimed that their brother JR told her that Bobbie wasn’t actually in the ICU.

Eric commented back, “JR doesn’t know s**t! She is in ICU! I took her!”

Thankfully, Bobbi recovered and was released from the hospital.

Upon her release, Eric posted to Instagram again with a message of gratitude for all the prayers and for his brother.

Interestingly, he didn’t mention Kelly in the caption and that left fans wondering if it was his way of throwing shade at Kelly.

Now that Kelly has expressed remorse for her comments, maybe this will lead to a reconciliation with her family?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.