Kelly Dodd’s mom has COVID-19, RHOC star’s brother Eric asks for prayers

Real Housewives of Orange County star, Kelly Dodd, has made several controversial comments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in the past few months.

Now, Kelly’s brother, Eric Meza, has revealed that their mother, Bobbi Meza, has contracted COVID-19.

Kelly’s brother says their mother needs everyone’s prayers

In a post on Instagram, Eric shared that his mother had contracted COVID-19 and asked for prayers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In now-deleted comments, Kelly claimed that her mother had her blocked so she was unable to reach her.

“Mom has me blocked! JR said she’s not in icu,” she wrote.

Eric snapped back responding, “Jr doesn’t know s**t! She is in ICU! I took her!”

Earlier this year, Us Weekly reported that Kelly had celebrated the re-opening of restaurants in her area in the midst of the pandemic.

At the time, Kelly claimed, “Yay, we finally get to have a meal out.”

She also said, “No one is wearing masks here in Orange County. Yup, because no one is dying here of the virus.”

Kelly came under fire again when she hosted her bridal shower, prior to her wedding to Rick Leventhal, when she and her guests were seen without masks and not social distancing.

Fans question whether or not Kelly takes COVID-19 seriously

After the announcement that her mother is in ICU with COVID-19, fans questioned whether Kelly truly took the pandemic seriously, especially after her previous comments.

When Kelly posted a clip of Rick’s segment on Fox News talking about the custom masks they gave out at their wedding, fans seized the opportunity to question the personality about her views.

“Are you going to take covid more seriously now? Do you still think everyone is sheep? Do you still feel this is God’s way of [thinning] the heard [sic]? I hope she recovers and you learn from this,” wrote one follower.

In typical Kelly fashion, she ignored the majority of the comment but did take the time to respond to the spelling error in the comment.

“it’s thinning the herd not heard,” she responded.

Another follower pressed further about Kelly’s belief that the pandemic is “God’s way of thinning the herd”.

She responded, “she’s not dying [and] she’s not on a ventilator…it’s her blood sugars that we’re worried about.”

Hopefully, Kelly’s mother will recover quickly.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.