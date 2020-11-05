Kelly Dodd slammed after she downplays COVID-19 on Real Housewives of Orange County

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is under fire for her comments minimizing COVID-19 on Wednesday’s episode.

During the episode, Emily Simpson came over to Kelly Dodd’s house. Emily pointed out that Kelly accidentally drank out of the glass she was preparing for Emily.

Kelly then joked, “I do not have cooties. I do not have coronavirus.”

Emily jokingly replied, “The Corona del Mar virus.”

Then Kelly took to a confessional issue to share her thoughts on COVID-19.

“I don’t understand why people are freaking out about coronavirus. It’s like the H1N1. It’s like the Swine Flu. Things like this happen from time to time.

Fans are expressing their outrage about Kelly’s comments on Twitter.

“Thanks, but no thanks Professor Dodd I’m gonna pass on your Covid 101 course,” one user tweets.

“Kelly’s lowkeying COVID-19 when over a quarter million Americans have died…” another writes.

“Oh boy we’re getting crumbs of Kelly’s COVID-19 denial story this early!” a third exclaims.

Other fans criticize Kelly’s unhygienic actions during the episode.

“So they already knew about Covid on the episode last night, and Kelly is drinking out of Emily’s drink and licking her fingers to pick up crumbs from the crackers,” the fan writes.

Some fans are beyond outraged and demanding that Bravo fires her.

“Here we go covid is starting to pop up here on #RHOC,” one annoyed fan tweets. “Listen to how disgusting and dismissive @RHOC_KellyDodd is. She doesn’t care about people, if you’re autoimmune like me she thinks we would have died anyway. @BravoTV get her off our TV.”

Fans have wanted Kelly fired for awhile

Bravo fans and bloggers have spoken out about wanting Kelly Dodd fired. Some are even boycotting the current season of RHOC because Kelly is on it.

These accounts claim that they are offended by Kelly’s behavior regarding the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter movement.

Several Bravolebrities have sided with these fans, stating that Kelly’s behavior has been unacceptable including her castmate Gina Kirschenheiter and former RHOC stars Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge.

How the Kelly criticism started

While Kelly has always been a controversial character, many fans believe that she crossed the line during her bridal shower in October.

Her bridal shower had plenty of attendees. Neither she nor her guests wore masks in the pictures that she uploaded to Instagram.

She also rubbed fans the wrong way when she uploaded a picture of herself wearing a hat that read “Drunk Wives Matter.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.